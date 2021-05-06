American Empress to Begin Cruising Columbia, Snake Rivers in June

American Queen Steamboat Company (AQSC) said American Empress will begin cruising again on the Columbia and Snake Rivers of the Pacific Northwest on June 14, 2021. Vaccinations will be required for all guests and crew.

Separately, AQSC reports that both American Empress' 2021 season, as well as the line's 2021 Mississippi River season are almost sold out. Now sailing on the Mississippi are the newly christened American Countess and boutique-style American Duchess, which both began operating at reduced capacity in March 2021.

Pacific Northwest

American Empress' first 2021 sailing will be the "Pacific Northwest Splendor" itinerary from Spokane, WA (Clarkston, WA) to Portland, OR (Vancouver, WA). The vessel will operate using the line's enhanced SafeCruise health and safety protocols. In addition, following new Washington state guidelines, all American Empress sailings will require 100 percent guest and crew COVID-19 vaccinations to sail beginning June 14, That's earlier than AQSC's own self-imposed fleet-wide vaccine mandate—requiring all guests and crew to be vaccinated for sailings on or after July 1, 2021.

The vaccination requirement for the American Empress sailings expands upon the "SafeCruise" health and safety protocols already in place, which include, but are not limited to, pre-cruise COVID-19 testing of all guests and crew and a mask mandate in all public areas where social distancing is not possible. Additionally, AQSC continues its partnership with leading health advisor, VIKAND Medical Solutions, and is operating under the discretion of the CDC regarding evolving guidelines to protect guests, crew and the communities the vessels visit.

“Following our successful March restart with the American Countess and American Duchess on the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers, the added capacity of the American Empress in the Pacific Northwest will help meet the unprecedented guest demand to travel again,” said Shawn Bierdz, AQSC's president, in a statement.

He continued: “Our domestic, close-to-home itineraries continue to resonate with travelers, many new to cruising all together, along with seasoned ocean cruisers and our most loyal paddlewheel guests.”

For more information, visit www. americanqueensteamboatcompany. com.

Related Stories

American Cruise Lines Now Has Six Vessels Sailing in U.S. Waters

UnCruise Starts Alaska Season Early, Shifts Guests From Seattle

American Queen, Victory Cruise Lines Grow Sales Teams

NCLH Provides $10 Million in Support to Alaska Port Communities