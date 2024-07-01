Aqua Expeditions Teams Up With Charles Darwin Foundation

Aqua Expeditions has announced a partnership with the Charles Darwin Foundation (CDF) to support conservation efforts in the Galapagos Islands. As the region’s largest and oldest conservation organization, the CDF focuses on conserving the Galapagos’ biodiversity through scientific research.

The partnership aims to raise funds for the CDF’s “Shark Ecology and Conservation” and “Education and Outreach Programs.” Both are critical initiatives for protecting and restoring endemic shark populations and promoting effective mangrove conservation. Guests of Aqua Mare’s Galapagos expeditions are encouraged to learn about the CDF’s efforts by engaging with delegates onboard and at the Marine Research Center.

Guests can also contribute to the fundraising efforts through donations or by purchasing CDF merchandise onboard Aqua Mare. A $500 donation to the mangrove ecology will see 50 mangrove seedlings reared to restore an area affected by a volcanic eruption, while $500 towards shark ecology contributes to health checks for 10 sharks. This includes blood analysis for a population health study. Beyond fundraising, Aqua Expeditions has also pledged an annual donation of $5,000 to support the CDF’s programs.

The “Shark Ecology” program focuses on understanding local distribution patterns, population status, movement patterns, and levels of connectivity of shark species within the archipelago. This information is used to develop effective management plans for the long-term conservation and protection of these sharks. The information is also used as a baseline in the study of the effects of climate change on local shark populations.

Mangroves are the most efficient carbon capture and storage system in the world, trapping more carbon per unit than any other ecosystem, making them of critical importance to climate change mitigation. The Galapagos’ mangrove ecosystem has traditionally been overlooked by scientists and conservationists alike. The CDF’s “Mangrove Ecology Program” seeks to chart a new course, supporting the research and conservation of the critically under-researched ecosystem by identifying key mangrove areas that contribute to carbon storage, biodiversity and marine protection.

Aqua Expeditions’ partnership with the CDF highlights its commitment to responsible tourism. The brand recently announced a global sustainability partnership with 4Ocean and its pledge to reduce carbon emissions with Science Based Targets Initiative.

For more information, visit www.aquaexpeditions.com.

