HX Partners With Air Greenland for 2025 Itineraries

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) has announced a strategic partnership with Air Greenland, enhancing the travel experience for its guests. This collaboration marks HX as the first expedition cruise company to invest in such a partnership, aligning with Greenland’s developing tourism economy.

From 2025, HX will fly guests directly into the capital, Nuuk, where it will operate three new “Grand Greenland” itineraries aboard the hybrid-battery-powered MS Fridtjof Nansen. The voyages will spend more time on the destination’s west coast and explore further north, including a voyage to Thule and Kane Basin.

Guests can fly on Air Greenland planes, which offer favorable departure and arrival times from several hubs in Europe. As part of the collaboration, travelers with HX will also have the opportunity to enjoy new pre- and post-cruise programs. These offerings include stays at the waterfront lodges in Ilimanaq, which provide views of towering icebergs, as well as unique local activities, such as fishing trips in Nuuk, offering an authentic taste of Greenlandic culture.

HX CEO, Daniel Skjeldam, speaking alongside Air Greenland CEO, Jacob Nitter Sørensen, at a recent event in Nuuk, highlighted the collaboration’s significance: “Greenland’s breathtaking landscapes and resilient people inspire us daily at HX. We are committed to contributing to Greenland’s sustainable growth and development.”

HX and Air Greenland say they share a vision of sustainable tourism, innovation and community engagement. This collaboration goes beyond a commercial agreement, striving for robust growth opportunities for all Greenlanders.

For more information, visit www.travelhx.com.

