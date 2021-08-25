Atlas Ocean Voyages Unveils World Traveller’s Inaugural Season

Days after Atlas Ocean Voyages’ first ship, World Navigator, set sail on its maiden voyage, the cruise line has announced the inaugural itinerary for its second expedition vessel, World Traveller. Launching on July 15, 2022, at Lisbon, Portugal, World Traveller will sail 11 voyages, ranging from six- to-12 nights, and visit a combination of chic and historic destinations throughout the Mediterranean, Adriatic, Ionian and Aegean seas.

Departing Lisbon on July 15, 2022, the nine-day inaugural voyage will visit Spain’s Costa del Sol and Balearic Islands. Guests will also visit Portimão, Portugal; Gibraltar, U.K.; and Spain’s Seville (Cadiz), Puerto Banús, Malaga, Formentera and Ibiza. The sailing concludes at Palma de Mallorca.

A shorter, seven-night voyage, departing September 27 from Malaga to Lisbon, showcases the historic side of the region and features the surrounding cities of the Straits of Gibraltar: Gibraltar; Cueta, Spain and Tangier, Morocco.

Following its inaugural voyage, World Traveller will head to the beach and resort destinations of France’s Cote d’Azur and the Italian Riviera. On the July 24 voyage, guests combine the Balearic Islands and the Cote d’Azur on a seven-night itinerary from Palma de Mallorca to Nice, France, while the subsequent nine-night itinerary from Nice to Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy, concentrates on the Italian Riviera and includes an overnight in Monte Carlo, Monaco; and Rome.

Two voyages combine Greece and Italy’s southern Mediterranean coast. The August 9, 10-night itinerary departs Rome (Civitavecchia) for Athens (Piraeus) and connects the Amalfi Coast, Sicily and Greece, with two nights in Positano, Italy, while the September 7, 11-night voyage charts westward from Athens (Piraeus) to Malta and focuses on the Greek Isles and Sicily. On the following September 18 voyage that departs Malta, World Traveller combines the Balearic Islands with Sardinia, Italy. It calls at Tunis, Tunisia and concludes with an overnight in Malaga.

Traveler can also choose among two Greece and Dalmatian Coast voyages. The two voyages alternate departures from Athens (Piraeus) or Venice; transit the Corinth Canal; and call at UNESCO World Heritage destinations of Kotor, Montenegro; and Dubrovnik and Hvar, Croatia. The 10-night, northbound itinerary, departing August 19, overnights at Hvar and adds calls at Delphi (Itea), Olympia (Katakolon), and Corfu, Greece; Butrint (Saranda), Albania; and Korcula, Croatia. The August 29, nine-night southbound voyage includes a call at Rovinj, Croatia, and Gaios, Greece.

World Traveller concludes its inaugural season in the Atlantic, with a six-night Madeira and Canary Islands voyage, departing October 5, from Lisbon to Tenerife. The ship then charts west to Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro, calling at Cape Verde’s Santiago Island and Salvador da Bahia, Brazil.

World Navigator, Atlas’ first ship, has begun service and is sailing Egypt and Greek Isles itineraries for summer 2021. It will sail to the Caribbean, South America and Antarctica in winter 2021-22; and the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, the Arctic, and Central and South America in summer 2022. Three additional sister ships, World Seeker, World Adventurer and World Discoverer, will join the fleet by the end of 2023.

Deal: Travelers can enjoy up to 20 percent savings when they book World Traveller’s inaugural summer season. For all bookings made with deposit by September 30, 2021, travelers will receive 10 percent savings on all World Traveller itineraries and can receive an additional 10 percent savings, for a total of 20 percent, when they pay in full by October 7, 2021.

For more information, visit www.atlasoceanvoyages.com. Travel advisors can call at 1-844-44-ATLAS (1-844-442-8527).

