Atlas Ocean Voyages’ World Navigator Commences Service

Atlas Ocean Voyages has debuted its first expedition ship World Navigator with seven- to 12-night Egypt and Greek Isles voyages for the inaugural summer 2021 season. The newly built vessel has 98 suites and staterooms and will offer all-inclusive luxury adventures to remote destinations around the world, serving regionally inspired cuisine, unlimited premium wines and spirits, international beers, specialty coffees, and a choice of a complimentary land excursion at every port.

The ship will later reposition via the Mediterranean, Caribbean and South America to sail nine- and 12-night expeditions in Antarctica.

Accommodations on the World Navigator range from the 183-square-foot Adventure Staterooms to the ship’s signature one-bedroom, 466-square-foot Navigator Suite. In March 2022, the ship will begin offering Solo Suites. All suites and staterooms are equipped with modern technological conveniences and butler service is offered in the suites.

There are six dining choices on the ship. Porto is World Navigator’s main dining room, with a choice of indoor and al fresco seating. The restaurant also offers the special “Alma” Portuguese cuisine menu, available on alternate evenings for dinner.

7Aft Grill is World Navigator’s steakhouse, while Paula’s Pantry café serves specialty sandwiches; salads; soups; cookies and cupcakes; specialty coffees made with small batch-roasted, organic, and Fairtrade-certified CaffèMilano beans; Kusmi teas; and fresh detox juices. The Dome Lounge serves afternoon tea and refreshments, and guests can order room service.

Of note for wellness-seekers, the ship has a 950-square-foot spa, The SeaSpa by L’Occitane, which comprises two therapy rooms, a detoxing infrared sauna and a serenity lounge with expansive windows. There is also a Fitness Studio on the ship featuring TechnoGym equipment.

Good to know: The Atlas and Dome Lounges offer live entertainment.

All land excursions and tours are conducted in small groups, led by expert and screened local tour guides, with transportation operated at reduced occupancies to provide ample personal space.

For more information, visit www.atlasoceanvoyages.com.

