Oceania Cruises Debuts Europe and Tahiti Voyages for 2022

Oceania Cruises has introduced 16 new Europe and Tahiti voyages for early 2022 aboard Regatta and Nautica.

Nautica will debut April 1 following an extensive period in drydock, while Regatta too has been refurbished before its return to service. The debut of Nautica and restart of Regatta heralds the completion of the $100-plus million OceaniaNEXT rebuild of the brand’s four 684-guest Regatta Class ships and the brand’s full return to service with all six ships sailing the globe once again.

Nautica’s April through June 2022 Europe voyages range in length from 10 to 24 days and call on such destinations in the region as the French and Italian Rivieras, the Greek Isles, the Holy Lands, and the Canary Islands. Regatta reprises its perennially popular Tahiti itineraries with the addition of three new 10-day roundtrip Papeete cruises in February 2022. These new sailings are open for reservations.

Among Nautica's European voyages, the 10-day "Allure of the Rivieras," will sail from Rome to Barcelona on April 1, 2022, while the "Canary Islands Mystique," will depart on a 12-day voyage from Barcelona to Lisbon on April 11, 2022.

Nautica's 12-day "Spanish Enchantment" itinerary will sail from Lisbon to Rome on April 23, 2022, while "The Adriatic & Italy" sailing will be a 10-day voyage from Rome to Venice, departing May 5, 2022. It will be followed by the "Adriatic & Aegean Gems," itinerary departing Venice on May 15 for a journey to Istanbul.

From Istanbul, guests can embark on a 10-day journey to Athens on Nautica's "Greek & Turkish Icons" itinerary, departing May 27. While the 10-day "Marvels of Greece & Italy" from Athens to Rome, departing June 6, 2022, and the 14-day "Legendary Holy Lands," from Rome to Istanbul, starting June 16, 2022 round off the ship's European sailings.

Cruisers looking for longer voyages, would love the Grand Voyages, including the 22-day "Western Europe Array" sailing from Rome to Lisbon, on Nautica from April 1, 2022. The "Timeless Mediterranean," is a 24-day itinerary from Barcelona to Rome, departing April 11. While "Southern Europe Escapade," will take guests from Lisbon to Venice on a 22-day journey, beginning April 23, 2022.

Another 22-day voyage is the "Mediterranean Medley," sailing from Rome to Istanbul on May 5, 2022; while "European Antiquities," will be a 24-day voyage from Athens to Istanbul, departing June 6, 2022.

Regatta will sail three 10-day "Legends to Lagoons" voyages, roundtrip from Papeete, departing February 5, 2022, February 15, 2022; February 25, 2022.

