Holland America Line Takes Delivery of New Ship Rotterdam

Holland America Line has taken delivery of Rotterdam, officially making it the 11th ship in the fleet. A handover ceremony took place at Fincantieri's Marghera shipyard in Italy on July 29.

The ship's master, Captain Werner Timmers, Holland America Group's vice president of newbuilding services, Cyril Tatar and Fincantieri CEO Giuseppe Bono were present at the ceremony, while video congratulations were extended by Jan Swartz, president of Holland America Group, and Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line.

Rotterdam will remain in non-guest operations until its transatlantic crossing October 20, 2021, from Amsterdam, Netherlands, to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, following which it will then begin its maiden season in the Caribbean. Naming details have not been finalized yet.

The third vessel in the Pinnacle Class series, the 2,668-guest Rotterdam will offer staterooms and suites that include family and single accommodations, and serve cuisine guided by seven global chefs. In addition to the Dining Room, there will be specialty restaurants: Rudi's Sel de Mer, a French seafood brasserie; Tamarind, exploring traditions of Southeast Asia, China and Japan; Nami Sushi serving sushi and Asian spirits; the steakhouse Pinnacle Grill; the family-style Italian dining Canaletto; and Club Orange exclusively for guests in the Club Orange program.

Additional culinary venues include Grand Dutch Café with traditional Dutch coffee and treats and European beer; Dive-In, serving up gourmet burgers and fries poolside; New York Deli and Pizza, offering made-to-order sandwiches and pies; and Lido Market, with themed serving stations to enhance the buffet experience.

Nightly entertainment options include Rolling Stone Rock Room for classic rock lovers and Lincoln Center Stage that offers chamber music. At Billboard Onboard, live musicians entertain the crowd with chart-topping hits; while the popular B.B. King's Blues Club will play the best of Memphis music to sea. The 270-degree LED projection at World Stage is another highlight.

For more information, visit hollandamerica.com.

