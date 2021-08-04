Royal Caribbean to Bring Back Full Fleet by Spring 2022

Royal Caribbean International has announced that its complete lineup of 26 ships will be sailing by spring 2022. Oasis of the Seas will lead the return of the next set of ships and itineraries, when it sets sail on a seven-night voyage from the New York area to the cruise line’s private island destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay in the Bahamas, in September.

Royal Caribbean’s continued comeback builds on its months-long sailings across Alaska, Asia, the Caribbean and Europe, and each ship now returning will cruise with the health measures that have been introduced to safeguard the well-being of guests, crew and destination communities. All 2021 and 2022 cruises are open to book now.

“We are excited and appreciative to be able to say with confidence when all of our ships will return, especially for travelers looking ahead to plan their getaways," said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International, noting that "more than 110,000 guests have cruised with us since December, and they’ve done so safely."

The plans for the return of the entire fleet add to previously announced Royal Caribbean milestones coming later this year, including the cruise line’s return to California and the start of the first full winter season from Barbados.

Following the Oasis of the Seas’ itinerary, which departs September 5, Navigator of the Seas will arrive in Los Angeles to set sail with West Coast vacationers on short three-, four- and five-night getaways to Catalina Island, California and Mexico.

Ovation of the Seas will head back to Australia on December 13 to sail domestic cruises from Sydney, and Grandeur of the Seas will cruise from Bridgetown, Barbados on seven- and 14-night Southern Caribbean Islands sailings from December 5.

Royal Caribbean's Health and Safety Measures

Royal Caribbean requires all crew members and guests who are of the eligible age for the vaccine to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. For travelers sailing on cruises from Florida, it recommends that all eligible guests be vaccinated. Children younger than the eligible age on any cruise must undergo testing and follow other health and safety measures. The cruise line’s health protocols, such as vaccine and testing requirements, are available at www.royalcaribbean.com.

