Disney Cruise Line Reveals Adults-Only Experiences for New Ship

Disney Cruise Line has unveiled new "indulgences" for adults onboard its newest ship, Disney Wish, which is set to sail on its inaugural voyage on June 9, 2022.

In addition to a previously announced "Star Wars"-themed lounge and fine-dining experiences inspired by "Beauty and the Beast," the Disney Wish will debut a variety of brand-new venues for guests aged 18 and above. The new experiences will include the fleet's first outdoor spa retreat, salon and barbershop options, and a collection of upscale bars and lounges.

The Spa

The Senses Spa will have a dedicated outdoor relaxation space where guests can unwind in whirlpool spas, rest on loungers and participate in yoga sessions.

This open-air spa is a brand-new extension to Disney Cruise Line's signature Rainforest experience, which has been "reimagined" for the Disney Wish. The Rainforest will introduce the fleet's first ice lounge, allowing guests to combine thermal therapies, which promotes both physical wellness and tranquility. It will also include "guest-favorite elements" like heated ergonomic loungers; sensory spa showers; and sauna, steam and dry chambers.

Senses Spa will also have private treatment rooms and spa villas for couples. In addition to a menu of massage, facial and acupuncture therapies, guests will be able to select from a menu of specialized treatments that are customized to their needs, such as pain management and sleep improvement. Adjacent to the spa, the reimagined Senses Fitness will offer exercise and wellness facilities, including a main room with exercise equipment, a dedicated cycle studio and an aerobics room.

The Salons

The Disney Wish will also premiere two brand-new salon experiences—the fleet's first standalone venues for hairstyling and beauty services—designed with inspiration from classic Walt Disney Animation Studios films.

At Untangled Salon, adults can let their hair down (and have it styled any way they want). Inspired by Rapunzel, this salon will be adorned in shades of purple and gold, decorated with floating lantern light fixtures and outfitted with custom-cut metal privacy screens depicting Rapunzel's own paintings. In addition to haircuts and styling, the menu of services at Untangled Salon will include manicures, pedicures, teeth whitening and skin treatments.

Hook's Barbery will be a twist on a traditional European men's salon, offering cuts, shaves, and nail and skin care. Decked out in dark woods, leather chairs and golden mirrors, the space will brim with details inspired by its namesake, Captain Hook: An inlaid wooden map of Never Land, a hidden pocket watch and—of course—a hookm. A trio of nondescript lanterns will occasionally come to life with lighting and audio effects to signify Tinker Bell jumping from one fixture to another.

Hook's Barbery will also come with a hidden bar with a (not-so-secret) treasure trove of pre-Prohibition bourbons, vintage whisky and port, aged rum and premium spirits. It is suited for hangouts, date nights, hosted tastings and special evening events.

Bars and Lounges

Like every Disney Cruise Line vessel, the Disney Wish will offer a collection of bars and lounges reserved exclusively for adults. But for the first time, these venues will be spread out among the ship's other core gathering places for a more flexible, free-flow experience that will allow guests—particularly parents—more opportunities to enjoy "me time" throughout their cruise. Also new is the prevalence of storytelling in these spaces, providing a variety of ways for adults to experience some of their favorite Disney stories in sophisticated ways designed especially for them.

Keg & Compass is a pub that's designed in the rustic architectural style of a late 1800s Norwegian sailor's map room. Drawing inspiration from the folklore of Norse seafaring, period-style oil paintings will depict tales of the deep and intricate carvings of tentacles, barnacles, compasses and more will accentuate porthole frames. This casual setting is perfect for guests to kick back and watch live sports, news and major broadcast events while sampling a specialized selection of beers, including three custom craft brews available exclusively aboard Disney Wish, along with an assortment of liquors, wines and cocktails.

Nightingale's is a refined piano bar inspired by Cinderella's lyrical rendition of "Sing Sweet Nightingale" in the 1950 film, offering an extensive menu of fine wines, bubblies and hand-crafted cocktails. Guests looking for New Orleans-inspired good time can go down to The Bayou, an informal lounge themed to "The Princess and the Frog."

More Fun for Adults

As previously announced, guests will embark on a space-jumping tour of the "Star Wars" galaxy at Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge, a high-end bar styled as a yacht-class spaceship. This immersive experience will be reserved for adults every evening, offering interactive tasting experiences and signature beverages inspired by the films.

For dining, adults can head to Palo Steakhouse, Enchanté by Chef Arnaud Lallement and The Rose. Palo Steakhouse is an evolution of the Palo restaurant that Disney cruisers know, now combining authentic Italian dining with a modern steakhouse in a setting inspired by Cogsworth, the tale's majordomo-turned-enchanted-clock.

Enchanté will have a menu crafted by three-Michelin-starred Chef Arnaud Lallement. While The Rose is a chic lounge at the entrance of Palo Steakhouse and Enchanté, a setting for a pre-dinner aperitif or after-dinner cocktail.

To learn more, visit disneycruise.com.

