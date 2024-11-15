Carnival Cruise Line Opens More 2026-27 Cruises From NY, California

Carnival Cruise Line is adding to its lineup of 2026-27 deployment with sailings from New York City on Carnival Venezia, and more Long Beach sailings on Carnival Firenze and Carnival Radiance.

Carnival Venezia will offer a variety of four- to eight-day cruises from the Manhattan Cruise Terminal in New York City during the ship’s 2026 seasonal deployment. Bermuda is a popular destination, with four different itinerary options offering one-, two- and three-day visits to the island. For guests looking to explore Canada, the ship will sail a five-day cruise visiting Saint John and Halifax. Caribbean-bound travelers can choose from itineraries that visit popular destinations such as Nassau, Half Moon Cay and Grand Turk, as well as sailings that call at Carnival’s upcoming exclusive destination, Celebration Key. Ahead of its seasonal homeporting in New York, the ship will reposition from Port Canaveral in March with an 11-day "Carnival Journeys" cruise that visits Celebration Key, Aruba, Curacao and St. Thomas before arriving in New York.

Carnival has also unveiled an extensive schedule of short cruises from Long Beach to Mexico for Carnival Firenze’s 2026-27 deployment. The three-day weekend cruises, departing Fridays, will visit the port of Ensenada. The four-day itinerary, departing Mondays, also stops at Catalina Island and Ensenada.

Carnival Radiance’s 2026-27 schedule includes an array of Mexican Rivera cruises and several "Carnival Journeys" cruises to Hawaii. Cruises to Mexico include three- and four-day Baja Mexico getaways visiting Ensenada and Catalina Island; five- and six-day cruises the call at Cabo San Lucas and Ensenada; and a special eight-day voyage exploring Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán and La Paz. Seven signature 14-day "Carnival Journeys" Hawaii cruises are offered with visits to the four islands of Maui, Oahu, Kauai and Hawaii.

Carnival Panorama also sails from Long Beach year-round. In 2026-27, guests can choose from sailings that visit Cabo San Lucas and Ensenada, as well as Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán and La Paz. Carnival sails more guests than any other cruise line from California, with three ships operating year-round from the cruise line’s Long Beach Cruise Terminal, as well as seasonal sailings from San Francisco.

For additional information, visit www.carnival.com.

Related Stories

Oceania Cruises Unveils More New 2026 Voyages

Holland America Line Announces 2026 Alaska Cruisetours

Princess Replaces World Cruise With “Circle Pacific Voyage”

MSC Cruises Enhances Loyalty Program; Introduces New Tier