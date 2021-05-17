Carnival Sensation Returns to Mobile, AL, Crew Vaccinated at Terminal

Carnival Cruise Line's Carnival Sensation arrived in Mobile, AL, late last week for the first time with fans lining up on the waterfront at Cooper Riverside Park to greet the vessel, which docked at the Alabama Cruise Terminal.

“I’m sure I speak for everyone onboard when I say It was quite emotional seeing all the people who came out to welcome us today," said Giuseppe Strano, captain of Carnival Sensation, in a press statement. "Mobile certainly misses cruising—and we miss our guests, too. It’s great to see how excited our guests are for the return of cruising. We can’t wait to start sailing again.”

Cruise fans had a chance to get a first-hand look at the exterior of the ship, as Carnival Sensation will be a new option when cruising resumes from Mobile. Carnival Sensation offers a greater variety of balcony accommodations and onboard features like a Bonsai Sushi Express and Cherry on Top sweet shop.

After the ship's arrival, the ship’s crew members had the opportunity to get vaccinated in the cruise terminal by representatives of USA Health.

The crew also enjoyed a special treat—gumbo from Mobile’s legendary seafood restaurant, Wintzell’s Oyster House, delivered to the ship.

“We appreciate the support of Mobile officials in our efforts to vaccinate Carnival Sensation crew members," said Christine Duffy, Carnival's president. We value the partnership of the port and City of Mobile and look forward to resuming sailing from the Alabama Cruise Terminal as soon as we can."

Mobile is an important home port for Carnival as it attracts many central U.S. customers who drive to the Alabama Cruise Terminal from surrounding states or the Midwest. In addition, it's a popular option for first-time cruisers seeking affordable fares.

For more information on Carnival Cruise Line, visit www.carnival.com.

Related Stories

Senate Passes Bill to Remove Obstacle to 2021 Alaska Cruising

MSC Cruises to Become First Cruise Line to Restart in U.K.

Norwegian Cruise Line Unveils Details of the New Norwegian Prima

Princess Cancels Cruises to Mexico, California & Mediterranean