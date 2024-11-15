Celestyal Cruises Changes Fare and Dining Structure

Boutique cruise line Celestyal has announced a simplified fare offering named “Celestyal One,” replacing the line’s current “Experience” and “Experience Plus” packages. “Celestyal One” will include the cruise fare, complimentary essential Wi-Fi for all guests, filtered coffee, tea, water and juice throughout the day (6 a.m. to 10p.m.), unlimited free soft drinks in the main restaurants with meals, as well as port fees and taxes, and crew gratuities.

Celestyal is also simplifying its beverage offering with the removal of all beverage packages. These will be replaced by a prepaid food and beverage wallet called “CelestyalPay,” which will be used onboard for any non-complimentary food and drink purchases. Guests can either add the charges to their account as they go or can preload money to their “CelestyalPay” prior to sailing to receive bonus credits from the cruise line. Guests can use their stateroom card to pay for any purchases through “Celestyal Pay” and check their balance throughout the cruise either online or via guest services.

The announcements are coupled with an increase in complimentary eateries onboard. Guests can continue to take advantage of the main restaurant Thalassa and buffet-style Taverna across the line’s two-ship fleet, and now dine at the Greek Deli or Pizza Oven as additional complimentary informal eateries available in the afternoons.

The changes will take effect on all bookings starting December 11, 2024, for cruises departing from March 21, 2025.

Additionally, the cruise line has also revealed additional investment into its fleet with the latest refit plans for the line’s newest ship, Celestyal Discovery. The designs include the introduction of 47 additional cabins, increasing the ship’s overall capacity to 1,300, a 7.4 percent increase.

The new staterooms will include:

Two Grand Horizon Suites with expansive balconies and a position above the bridge

with expansive balconies and a position above the bridge 30 newly designed Junior Dream Suites , a new stateroom category on the ship

, a new stateroom category on the ship 15 additional and spacious interior Cosmos Cabins

With the additional premium cabins now available, the cruise line has also announced a significant enhancement to their fleet-wide premium stateroom offering.

Beyond priority check-in, those in premium staterooms on both Celestyal ships now receive a host of amenities such as a new “Sail Away” party for all balcony and suite guests; a pillow menu; daily hosted cocktail hours; and exclusive access to the private Ray’s Sundeck and Cabanas area, exclusive to Grand Dream and Grand Horizon Suite guests. On Celestyal Journey, Grand Suite guests also receive complimentary access to the Thermal Spa Suite complete with private jacuzzi, steam room, sauna and a private relaxation area. Guests in the Stargazer Penthouse Suite will also enjoy a “bottomless” in-room minibar.

Mirroring the offering on its fleet mate, Celestyal Discovery’s Smoked Olive restaurant will now be available as a dedicated dining space for all suite guests. The refit will also include an extra pop-up evening restaurant with a bookable private dining area, offering high-end specialty regional cuisine inspired by the destinations on the ship's itinerary.

All additions will be completed on Celestyal Discovery by April 2025 and the new cabins on sale from December 10, 2024. The three-night “Iconic Aegean” cruise departs Athens on November 21, 2025, calling at Mykonos, Kusadasi, Patmos and Santorini.

Celestyal Discovery underwent a multimillion-dollar refurbishment in Athens following the line's purchase of the ship in November 2023. The line invested in the social spaces onboard, along with a complete stateroom refresh and the addition of a new coffee bar, Café Nation, as well as the Pizza Oven eatery and the Discovery Lounge.

For more information visit www.celestyal.com.

