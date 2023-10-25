Cindy D'Aoust Has Departed American Queen Voyages

Cindy D’Aoust, who’d arrived at American Queen Voyages as the line's new president and CEO in early October 2022, has left the company, according to a statement by Adam Peakes, president of Hornblower Group, AQV’s parent company.

'We have made the strategic decision to realign our focus to further integrate American Queen Voyages with Hornblower Group into one unified entity and, as a result, Cindy D’Aoust is no longer with the company," said Peakes. "We are grateful for Cindy’s many contributions during her tenure with American Queen Voyages and wish her well in her future endeavors."

During her time at AQV, D’Aoust’s accomplishments included introducing a stronger destination storytelling focus, creating a new partnership with America’s Test Kitchen and assigning AQV’s Culinary Ambassador Regina Charboneau new responsibilities for enhancing menus and elevating the line's culinary offerings.

D’Aoust, who'd previously served as president and CEO of Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) between 2014 and 2018, had been based at AQV’s Fort Lauderdale headquarters. In her AQV role, she'd followed cruise industry veteran David Giersdorf, who'd helmed the brand on an acting basis for six months. Immediately prior to joining AQV, D'Aoust had served as president, hospitality, Cape Resorts Management Co., and she also was formerly the president of Meeting Professionals International.

Following D'Aoust's departure, Peakes said the company is “fortunate to have a talented team leading Hornblower Group in partnership with AQV,” which “will further build on our world-class business capabilities with their divisional expertise." Recently, AQV had announced plans to sell its two small-ship, oceangoing vessels that sail the Great Lakes, but AQV still sails in Alaska waters with the chartered oceangoing Ocean Victory.

In August 2023, Travel Agent sailed briefly with D’Aoust during American Countess' 10-day Ohio River itinerary that began in Louisville, KY.

For information on American Queen Voyages, visit www.aqvoyages.com.

