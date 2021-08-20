Disney Wish to Debut First-of-its-Kind Interactive Experience

Disney Cruise Line is taking classic storytelling into an all-new realm aboard the Disney Wish with the debut of “Disney Uncharted Adventure.” Designed for families, the experience will take guests on a multidimensional voyage into the worlds of Disney and Pixar characters.

Using the Play Disney Parks app—and with some help from their guides, Captain Minnie Mouse and Mickey Mouse—guests sailing on the Disney Wish will transform their mobile devices into a spyglass, a tool that allows them to set sail for the worlds of Moana, Tiana, Peter Pan, Nemo and more. The spyglass will be their key to unlocking adventures, solving puzzles, conquering quests and ultimately saving the day.

"While guests will need a mobile device to play, this isn't a traditional mobile gaming experience," said Davey Feder, software product manager, Walt Disney Imagineering, in a press announcement. "This is a heads-up, active experience that can be played with family and friends. The magic will happen all around the ship. The spyglass is not where the adventure takes place—it's just the tool that brings the ship to life, opening portals into new worlds and allowing guests to interact with them."

The adventure will begin before guests even set sail: Leading up to a cruise on the Disney Wish, the app will reveal a special greeting from Captain Minnie Mouse and Mickey Mouse, who will help guests prepare for the journey ahead by highlighting the important role of the night sky in seafaring—particularly the Wishing Star that lights the way. Once on board, guests will use their spyglasses to reveal "never-before-seen" views of the stars above, where enchanted constellations take shape as recognizable icons from Disney and Pixar stories. When the Wishing Star suddenly bursts and shatters, families will watch as its pieces are scattered across the sky, each landing in a far-off realm. Captain Minnie will need guests to help navigate the ship to these uncharted worlds to find the missing pieces of the Wishing Star.

Guests will choose where to go next, charting a course toward adventurous locales such as Motunui, New Orleans, Never Land, Sydney and more. Each quest will take them on an expansive journey throughout the Disney Wish as they are prompted to seek artwork, signs and props that transform to bring the characters and settings of these story worlds to life all around them. Along the way, guests will join the heroic characters who inhabit each destination on a mission to find the star fragment that landed there. Highlights include teaming up with Moana to navigate their canoes beyond the reef; helping Tiana cook up the perfect pot of her father's favorite gumbo; summoning Tinker Bell to give the Disney Wish an extra dash of pixie dust; and making an epic dive into the East Australian Current (EAC) with Nemo and friends.

The adventure culminates in a grand finale hosted in one of the ship's premier entertainment venues. During this live interactive experience, guests will gather with other players to battle an infamous Disney villain (who's been pulling the strings all along) and finally restore the Wishing Star to its rightful place in the sky.

Guests will be in charge of their own adventure, choosing when and how to play. Some guests may not complete every quest but can still enjoy the finale event; others may choose to play again and again, only to discover new surprises and rewards each time. Families can play together on up to six devices at once, or team up on only one or two devices at a time.

The Disney Wish will sail on its inaugural voyage on June 9, 2022, followed by a season of three- and four-night cruises to Nassau, Bahamas, and Disney's private island, Castaway Cay, from Port Canaveral, Florida.

To learn more, visit www.disneycruise.com.

