Staying in an Accessible Silver Suite on Silversea's New Silver Moon

Staying in a Silver Suite on Silversea Cruises’ new 596-passenger Silver Moon is akin to having your own private mini-apartment while sailing the ocean blue. Simply put, these Silver Suites at 786 square feet (including a private veranda) afford more space than the ship's Deluxe Veranda Suites at 387 square feet (including its private veranda)

Yet, Silver Suites also have less lofty fares than higher category suites (Owner's, Grand or Royal Suites). As a result, they're increasingly popular with guests who want more space but not the "full shebang," or want to step things up a bit for a special occasion. Available on every Silversea ship, Silver Suites typically offer such features as a separate living/dining and bedroom spaces, a master bath and a guest bathroom, plus superb storage space and a large teak veranda/balcony.

To get a sense of the ultra-luxury pricing, comparatively, here's an example... At press time, for Silver Moon's 10-day roundtrip sailing from Athens on September 6, 2021, double occupancy fares started at: Owner's Suites ($21,500), Silver Suites ($14,900) and Deluxe Veranda Suites ($10,300). Two of Silver Moon's Silver Suites also offer a two-bedroom, 1,119-square-configuration by adding an adjacent Panorama Suite. That's $19,700 per person double.

The newly christened Silver Moon has 34 Silver Suites, including one accessible Silver Suite, No. 931, which Travel Agent stayed in. Not all Silversea ships have accessible Silver Suites—although all have some accessible accommodations.

Entering No. 931

In the living and dining area, this accessible Silver Suite has a slightly narrower footprint than one of the ship's regular Silver Suites. Why? That allows for a larger bedroom and a humongous master bath with a wheel-in shower. So, a guest using a wheelchair can move freely through the suite without barriers.

Arriving at No. 931, the guest simply taps his or her room key card against a panel outside the suite door. It’s “open sesame,” so to speak, as the door unlocks. Once lightly pushed, it then opens automatically.

Walking down the long entry corridor (shown in the photo at right), one first passes a door to a guest half-bath. That's comprised of a toilet and sink; another door within that half bath leads to the master bath and its shower.

Also along the entry corridor is a wall of storage cabinetry. One massive cupboard opens to reveal wide, deep shelves. Plus, guests will find two separate clothes hanging closets, both sporting lower bars for easy reach.

Much natural light flows into the main/living dining room area, thanks to two sets of sliding glass doors—one in the dining area, another in the living area—both with sheer curtains or light-blocking ones.

Desk and Dining Area

When it’s time to chow down, guests will discover a dining table with two comfortable chairs (there’s plenty of room for four, so it’s easy to accommodate one or even two diners seated in wheelchairs).

Suite No. 931's dining area is shown above // Photo by Susan J. Young

A large, wall-mounted flat-screen TV is adjacent to the dining table and offers a robust entertainment/information menu. The screen is large enough to be viewed in the living room area across the suite.

In between the dining and living areas is a rectangular credenza. Its door opens to reveal a mini-refrigerator, glassware and an ice bucket. This mini-fridge is stocked with the guests’ favorite water (still, sparkling or both) prepared by the suite’s butler as needed in glass bottles, as well as sodas, wine and beer.

Atop the credenza is a tasty selection of Maison Naja gourmet nuts (see photo at right)—such as huge cashews with a touch of pepper or organic almonds with thyme and chili pepper. These proved addictive at times.

In addition, the credenza's marble top is home to an illy coffee maker and multiple espresso and cappuccino pods. That said, if cruisers like regular American coffee most mornings, it's easily arranged with the butler.

Our butler delivered that coffee at 7 a.m. most mornings and positioned it on the dining room table. So, even if a guest is still sleeping or getting ready for the day in the separate bedroom, the service flows.

Desk area—accessible to a person who uses a wheelchair—in Silver Suite No. 931, Silver Moon. // Photo by Susan J. Young

Across from the dining table is a writing desk with a marble surface, a comfortable chair, multiple wall plugs, a creative note holder with a handy USB port on the side, make-up mirror and more. The wall above the desk has a large mirror.

Living Room Area

The living room of Silver Suite No. 931 // Photo by Susan J. Young

Upon arrival, a bottle of Cuvee Rose Champagne by Laurent-Perrier awaits—chilling in an ice bucket on the living room table.

Now, for the living room basics. Our assessment is that this space is comfortable, compact and nicely open on one side to accommodate a wheelchair. It consists of essentially three pieces of furniture, including a pull-out sofa with four soft orange pillows and a grey cashmere throw. We loved the adjacent, easy-to-slide-into seat.

The large coffee table is a bit higher than normal height and can be moved to one side or even further out in the room for flexibility. Wall-mounted adjustable temperature panels are located in both the living and bedroom areas.

Master Bedroom and Bath

The master bedroom's king-sized bed can be split into two twins, if desired, and is book-ended by two large end tables with lamps, ample plugs and storage space. There was enough space for a wheelchair to pass on both sides of the bed.

This bedroom also had sizable storage space (cabinetry that's looks identical to what's found in the entrance corridor), as well as a personal safe and a second, wall-mounted flat-screen TV.

Given the accessibility friendliness of this suite, the master bath was humongous.

Master Bath in Silver Moon's Silver Suite No. 931 // Photo by Susan J. Young

Outfitted with many handrails, the accessible master bathroom has a toilet, bidet, a singular sink (a second sink, though, is available by using the adjacent guest half-bath) and walk-in shower with a large, elongated seat.

Doors between both the bedroom and the master bath are on sliding tracks (buried in the floor, so that they're easily crossed).

Travel Agent noticed extra floor drains visible in three spots—between the shower surface and the main bathroom floor; between the bathroom and the guest bath; and between the bathroom and the bedroom. With the flat, wheel-in shower flooring, those drains prevent water from flowing into any other areas of the suite.

Nightly turndown service in the master bedroom consists of a cream-colored leather portfolio that folds out and is placed on the bed. Here, guests will find the next day’s program, a room service menu to fill out, postcards and a chocolate.

Any notes and letters such as invitations from the ship’s crew to functions or dinners are also placed here.

The Accessible Veranda

Private teak-floored veranda in No. 931 Silver Suite, an accessible option // Photo by Susan J. Young

This suite's two sets of sliding glass doors opened to set up a wheelchair-friendly surface across the door frame. Inside the suite itself, there also was a slight rise in the flooring to the door frame. (See photo below.)

Outside, the suite's private teak-floored veranda offered two large lounge chairs and a table and two chairs. The housekeeper set up cushions and towels during the day.

We spoke to the butler about the space as, given all the furniture, it seemed a bit tight to accommodate a wheelchair. He explained that one of the lounge chairs could easily be removed by crew and the table and chairs could be repositioned to one end of the veranda—thus providing more deck space.

Stellar Service

Silver Moon has a nearly 1-to-1 ratio of guests to crew. Every suite on the ship receives both butler and separate housekeeper service. Our experiences were fantastic; in our cases, Eno and Evelyn hailed from the Philippines and spoke excellent English.

The butler will help guests unpack if desired; arrange for any shore excursion changes or add-ons; refill the mini-bar's water bottles; replenish wine bottles or sodas as needed; deliver laundry and hang it in the closet; deliver room service; make dining reservations and more.

As for one-on-one service, Eno asked repeatedly, day after day, if he could do anything else for us. The service was friendly, not stuffy, and personalized, not rote.

One nice touch is that the butler automatically cleans eyeglasses (regular glasses and sunglasses) and leaves them in place—topped with a nice Silversea logo black cleaning cloth. Housekeeping service within the suite is very good, as well. Travel Agent's housekeeper cleaned thoroughly, vacuumed, refreshed towels and bathroom amenities, and cleaned surfaces.

The sun's glow sparkles on the water as viewed from Silver Suite No. 931 on Silver Moon. // Photo by Susan J. Young

Housekeepers also meticulously wipe down the outside furniture and sliding glass doors, so guests get the best views.

Evelyn also asked on several occasions if there was anything else she could get us, or if we were hungry and would like to order something from room service.

Service in this suite and throughout Silver Moon was caring, professional, friendly, non-intrusive and highly attentive. Simply put, it was superb. All crew members also seemed ecstatic to be back at work once again.

Tip: You can read our story about the debut of Silver Moon, the new S.A.L.T. (Sea and Land Taste) culinary program and its new venues on our sister publication Luxury Travel Advisor. During Travel Agent's recent sailing on Silver Moon, executives from Silversea and its parent company, Royal Caribbean Group, also talked about the cruise industry's restart.

For more information, visit www.silversea.com.

Related Stories

Emerald Azzurra to Visit Saudi Arabia During Inaugural Season

Windstar Unveils New 79-Day Grand European Cruise

Viking Resumes River Voyages in France

Princess, Holland America Restart Alaska Cruises From Seattle