Hapag-Lloyd Cruises Unveils Antarctic Program for 2025-26

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises has announced its 2025-26 Antarctic season, highlighted by a 22-day expedition into the rarely visited Weddell Sea, a first in the company’s history. The extended route aboard the Hanseatic Spirit underscores Hapag-Lloyd Cruises’ leadership in luxury expedition travel and commitment to taking guests further into the most remote regions on the planet.

The Weddell Sea voyage offers an exploration of the eastern Antarctic Peninsula, known for its dense pack ice, towering table icebergs and polar history. Highlights include landings at Paulet and Devil Islands, the historic sites tied to the 1903 Nordenskjöld expedition and home to large colonies of Adelie penguins. The route retraces legendary moments in exploration, including Shackleton’s 1915 Endurance mission, with opportunities for intensive wildlife viewing as well as Zodiac excursions.

Other highlights of the new season include:

“ Antarctica and Chile’s Fjords ” – A combination of the Patagonian fjords and Antarctic wilderness, showcasing volcanic landscapes, glaciers and diverse marine life

” – A combination of the Patagonian fjords and Antarctic wilderness, showcasing volcanic landscapes, glaciers and diverse marine life “Cape Horn & Antarctica Expedition” – A rare opportunity to land at Cape Horn and explore the remote South Shetland Islands and Antarctic Peninsula

All Antarctic routes will be operated by Hapag-Lloyd Cruises’ small expedition ships, the Hanseatic Spirit and the Hanseatic Inspiration, both offering cutting-edge technology and the highest ice class for passenger vessels (PC6). The Hanseatic Inspiration caters to the English-speaking market with all itineraries conducted in both English and German.

For more information, visit www.hl-cruises.com.

