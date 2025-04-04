Albatros Expeditions and Polar Latitudes to Join Forces

Albatros Expeditions and Polar Latitudes are joining forces under the same ownership group to coordinate and combine their Arctic and Antarctic expedition cruise business. The combined polar operations fleet as of the 25-26 season will consist of Ocean Albatros, Ocean Victory, MS Seaventure and Ocean Nova, pedestalling their strong experience in immersive polar journeys across diverse market sectors, while prioritizing low-emission voyages.

Albatros Expeditions recently became the sole owner of their flagship newbuild vessel, Ocean Albatros, a ship it operates on a year-round basis. In addition, Albatros Expeditions has a long-term charter of the Ocean Victory for Antarctic operations. These X bow ships are the newest in the Antarctic market, luxuriously appointed and distinguished by their comparatively low emissions.

These strengths complement those of Polar Latitudes), a U.S.-based expedition travel company recognized for their industry leading operations. Polar Latitudes is known for its immersive Antarctic experiences, strong leadership in Citizen Science, and ongoing support of NGOs committed to protecting the polar region’s fragile environment.

Initially, both companies will operate under their existing brands and will in time and in the best possible manner "combine the heritage, culture and product offerings of these two expedition operations."

