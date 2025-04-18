HX Expeditions Debuts Greenlandic Cuisine Experience

HX Expeditions is introducing a new culinary program that showcases the diverse flavors of Greenlandic cuisine. The brand has announced a new partnership with Greenlandic chef Inunnguaq Hegelund for this new initiative. The program will comprise specially curated menus, collaborative recipes and culinary lectures led by Hegelund and other top chefs from Greenland.

The new culinary initiative will officially launch on May 24, 2025, aboard Fridtjof Nansen. Throughout the season from May to September, Hegelund will be joined by a rotating team of Greenlandic chefs, each bringing their expertise and creative interpretations of local cuisine. This collaboration will ensure an ever-evolving and authentic dining experience for guests. As part of the program, a rotating selection of Greenlandic chefs will join HX voyages, each contributing their unique skills and perspectives to the onboard dining experience. Chefs joining Hegelund’s Greenlandic culinary program include:

Laasi Biilmann (May 31 to August 15) – An award-winning chef and recipient of Greenland’s Chef of the Year and Innovator Award, Biilmann is known for his modern take on traditional Greenlandic cuisine. His approach blends heritage ingredients with contemporary techniques, offering guests aboard Fridtjof Nansen an exciting and refined culinary experience.

(May 31 to August 15) – An award-winning chef and recipient of Greenland’s Chef of the Year and Innovator Award, Biilmann is known for his modern take on traditional Greenlandic cuisine. His approach blends heritage ingredients with contemporary techniques, offering guests aboard Fridtjof Nansen an exciting and refined culinary experience. Eli Nuka Johansson (August 1 to September 27) – A rising talent in the Greenlandic culinary scene, Johansson is recognized for his creative fusion of native Greenlandic flavors with global influences. His time aboard Fram will showcase inventive takes on classic dishes using locally sourced ingredients.

(August 1 to September 27) – A rising talent in the Greenlandic culinary scene, Johansson is recognized for his creative fusion of native Greenlandic flavors with global influences. His time aboard will showcase inventive takes on classic dishes using locally sourced ingredients. Jørgine Tobiassen (July 29 to August 11) – With a strong focus on sustainability and ethical sourcing, Tobiassen is passionate about using locally grown produce and responsibly harvested seafood. Guests aboard Spitsbergen will experience her fresh, environmentally conscious approach to Greenlandic cuisine.

As part of the Greenland culinary program, HX is committed to sourcing 30 percent of its food products from local and regional suppliers. This includes a selection of meats, seafood, fish, microgreens and beer from Greenland. By prioritizing regional sourcing, HX ensures guests experience fresh, authentic products while supporting local agriculture and sustainability.

Further enhancing the culinary experience, HX is partnering with Qajaq Brewery to offer its locally crafted beers as part of the brand’s all-inclusive drinks selection. Founded in 2015 by Fridrik Magnusson and Kattie Nielsen, Qajaq Brewery is known for its innovative approach to Greenlandic craft beer, using local ingredients to create unique and flavorful brews.

For more information, visit www.travelhx.com.

