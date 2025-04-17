Oceania Announces Four Additional 2026 Solar Eclipse Sailings

Oceania Cruises has announced four additional 2026 solar eclipse sailings, providing guests with five itineraries to view the cosmic event—the most for any cruise line globally. The collection of voyages will see guests positioned to experience the phenomenon on August 12, 2026, off the shores of Ireland, Iceland, Portugal and the United Kingdom.

Each of the itineraries will navigate prime locations within the eclipse’s path, maximizing viewing conditions at sea. Oceania Marina is positioned in the path of 100 percent totality and Oceania Insignia, Oceania Sirena and two voyages aboard Oceania Vista are each in the path of more than 90 percent totality. Oceania Cruises’ enrichment programs will enhance the solar eclipse with expert insights from a roster of guest speakers, including astronomers and NASA ambassadors. Travelers can delve deep into the scientific and cultural significance of solar eclipses.

During the eclipse itself, guests will be invited to enjoy a series of deck parties, offering prime viewing for the main event, alongside celestial festivities and solar-themed culinary experiences designed to celebrate the occasion, including solar eclipse cookies, star-shaped sandwiches, half-moon shrimp empanadas with chimichurri sauce, eclipse-inspired passion fruit macarons and more.

Oceania Marina’s "14-day Sailing in the Path of 100 Percent Totality" sets sail on July 30, 2026, from Copenhagen, Denmark, to Reykjavik, Iceland. The cruise will visit smaller ports, including Invergordon, Scrabster and Akureyri, and guests can enjoy shore excursions ranging from visits to medieval castles and whale watching to bike tours through unspoiled nature reserves. The prime eclipse viewing will occur while departing port in Grundarfjordur, Iceland. On board, published astronomer Dennis Mammana will guide guests through the wonders and mysteries of the cosmos.

Oceania Insignia’s "12-day Sailing in the Path of 97 Percent Totality" will depart August 3, 2026. It will embark in Reykjavik, Iceland, and conclude in London (Southampton), United Kingdom. During this itinerary, guests will visit boutique ports including Killybegs, Dingle and Cork, and can relax in outdoor lagoons, hike through the Highlands or go horseback riding in glacial landscapes. The highlight of the journey will be the prime eclipse-viewing, which will take place at sea, near Glengarriff, Ireland. To enrich the experience, astronomer and former NASA space shuttle mission specialist applicant Dr. Jerry Krassner, known as “The Wizard of Stars,” will be on board to share his expertise and guide budding astronomers through the solar eclipse.

Oceania Vista’s "25-day Sailing in the Path of 93.03 Percent Totality" is a Grand Voyage, sailing round-trip from London and embarking on August 2, 2026. It will call at destinations including Falmouth, Holyhead and Kristiansand. Shore excursion options include exploring 13th-century medieval castles, walking subtropical gardens and indulging in traditional pub lunches. The solar eclipse will be viewed from a prime position off the coast of Belfast as the ship departs Northern Ireland, heading toward Douglas, Isle of Man. During the voyage, NASA Solar System Ambassador Ted Blank will share his extensive knowledge of astronomy and the solar system.

For an eclipse cruise of just over two weeks, guests can also join the second segment of Oceania Vista’s Grand Voyage, which departs from Belfast on August 12, 2026. This 15-day journey to London will take travelers through the British Isles and Baltic ports, including stops in Scrabster, Copenhagen and Berlin. Guests will have the opportunity to tour renowned whisky distilleries, visit iconic landmarks and explore cities like a local, with the highlight being the solar eclipse.

Departing from London on August 5, 2026, and concluding in Barcelona, Spain, Oceania Sirena’s "12-day Sailing in the Path of 94 Percent Totality" will sail along the Iberian Peninsula. It will offer guests the chance to explore such ports as Ferrol, Oporto and Almeria. Travelers will have the option to experience one-of-a-kind shore excursions including shepherding for a day, traditional river cruises and forest cycling adventures. A memorable part of the journey will be the prime eclipse viewing as the ship sails away from Lisbon, Portugal. An enrichment guest speaker is soon to be announced.

For additional information, visit www.oceaniacruises.com.

