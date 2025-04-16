On Site: MSC's New Miami Terminal and World America Ship

If clients are thinking of heading to South Florida for a cruise, MSC Group has much new for them to consider. First, the cruise company just opened its new $350 million cruise terminal—the world's largest—at PortMiami. Second, it just christened the new, 6,762-passenger MSC World America, its second World-class ship, at that terminal; it now sails eastern and western Caribbean itineraries from PortMiami.

Third, the ship itself delivers a bit different MSC Cruises onboard experience compared with what's on other ships of the brand. Simply put, it's glitzy and sophisticated in its European design and style, but it also offers many new American comfort elements. "When designing MSC World America, it was the first time the cruise line did so with U.S. guests in mind, while staying true to our European DNA,” emphasizes Lynn Torrent, president, MSC Cruises North America. “It’s a huge milestone in our journey to expand in the U.S. and make MSC Cruises a household name."

Spanning 22 decks, the new mega ship offers 2,614 staterooms and more than 430,000 square feet of public space. Travel Agent sailed last week on a short post-christening cruise. It's a humongous ship, and we explored as much as possible, but given the abbreviated sailing, we also turned to three travel advisors and a trade franchise group executive for their perspectives. So, here's a snapshot look at this new mega ship, plus a few tidbits about the new terminal.

New, Modern Terminal

After arriving at PortMiami and driving along a new access road, drivers will see well-marked, designated lanes for buses, taxis and ride shares as well as passenger drop-offs and pick-ups. Porters are curbside to assist guests with luggage handling. We like that the drop-off/pick-up areas are nicely all under cover, so guests don't have to deal with any rainy weather.

Our professional car service driver, who comes to cruise terminals often, said this about the new terminal area: "They really have thought this out, as that's a good system for traffic flow.” If people are driving themselves to the new terminal and need to park their car while they're on vacation, a new multi-level garage accommodates 2,400 parked cars. One nice feature is that MSC Cruises' guests can reserve a parking spot in advance via the MSC for Me app or the line's website.

While MSC World America was the only ship docked at the new facility during our embarkation, two MSC Group ships (from the company's two brands—MSC Cruises and Explora Journeys) can dock at once right now. That will expand to three ships in 2028 after Miami-Dade County completes a third berth.

As for the new, nearly 500,000-square-foot terminal, it's designed to handle up to 36,000 passengers per day. As we entered, several thousand passengers were boarding, and we discovered a light-filled, modern, spacious terminal with views of Biscayne Bay. New and notable is that cruise company is now using biometrics to help smooth the flow of guests as they enter the terminal. So, passengers first encounter one of 18 biometric face readers, before moving to a separate large area farther beyond to finalize the cruise check-in and receive their key card.

It's worth noting, however, that if guests check in online at home on the cruise line's app or website, they can upload their cruise documents and then receive a boarding pass within a few minutes. The new terminal also has 20 different security lanes (akin to airport security) for scanning people and hand-carry bags, plus plenty of comfortable seating and restrooms.

Checked-in travelers then exit the terminal on its pier-side into an enclosed, lengthy loading bridge that's relatively clear in design, so guests can see their ship docked. We’d describe it as an elongated “jetway” of sorts. A moving sidewalk within this corridor helps cut the extensive walking, as MSC World America was berthed on our boarding day at the farthest point away from the terminal building. Wheelchair assistance is available within the terminal to take guests to the ship as well.

New Ship Design That 'Wows'

We absolutely loved the sleek, modern design look and feel of MSC World America. For us and several advisors we spoke with, the new ship seemed to take certain design cues from Royal Caribbean International's Oasis-class ships, but at the same time, it exuded a sophisticated European look and feel. That said, guests will also discover some new American comfort touches such as more grab-and-go or casual food options, plus entertainment not found on other MSC Cruises ships.

“MSC knocked it out of the park with MSC World America,” believes Amy Madson of Madson & Associates, a Dream Vacations franchise agency in Orlando, FL. "The ship design, onboard activities and dining options rival those of Royal Caribbean's Oasis-class ships, and I look forward to recommending this ship to my clients.” From another advisor’s perspective, “the ship is incredibly impressive,” says Shelly Ricker, an Expedia Cruises franchisee in Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada.

World Galleria District

“I am always looking at how these 6,000-plus passenger ships will disperse the crowds in main gathering areas,” Ricker explains, and she felt that MSC World America did that well. The new ship's design created seven distinct “districts." Among them is World Galleria, “a three-level atrium full of shops and restaurants,” she points out. It's also home to the 300-seat MSC Luna Park Arena, a multifunctional entertainment venue that's the spot for movies, game shows, children's activities and themed gatherings. The ship's reception and shore excursion areas are also within World Galleria.

We absolutely loved the World Galleria's ceiling, which was a virtual ocean that depicted moving water with whales, sharks or turtles swimming along. In addition, for "people-watching" and socializing within the World Galleria, we’d suggest grabbing a comfortable chair just outside the La Dolce Vita bar/lounge. Servers circulate to take drink orders and in the evening that lounge offers live entertainment.

Another favorite World Galleria spot, perfect for quick bites, is the versatile Luna Park Pizza and Burgers. It serves up more than that name implies. Yes, there were five or six types of fresh pizza pies with large slices, but guests can also get salads, macaroni and cheese, fried chicken tenders, French fries, burgers, fruits and more. Tip? Think of this venue as a good quickie breakfast spot, too; for breakfast, we discovered one of its counters brimming with scrambled eggs, bacon, sausages and pancakes.

World Promenade District

Noting that “imitation is the sincerest form of flattery,” Ricker points out that MSC World America also has “an aft exterior promenade that is similar to Royal Caribbean International’s Boardwalk” with shops and restaurants such as on that line's Oasis-class and Icon-class ships. "Open and inviting" is how Madson describes that World Promenade district on Deck 8.

From our perspective, we liked waiting at the bottom of the curvy Jaw Drop slide to watch as guests—one at a time—emerged from the 12-deck journey. It involved "sliding down" from Deck 20, but few of the "takers" looked terrified. So, we're thinking that it might be worth a try on our next sailing!

World Promenade also has shops, eateries and different kinds of grab-and-go express food. Adjacent to a massive, cute Teddy bear sculpture is Sweet Temptations where guests will discover Venchi gelato, crepe-making workshops and decadent milkshakes. And we strolled to the aft railing to watch the ship’s wake.

Five Other Districts

Beyond the World Galleria and World Promenade districts, the ship also sports five other distinct districts:

Aqua Deck: Guests can relax in a Solarium, enjoy water play in one of the two main pools or head for the Botanic Garden Bar, which we felts absolutely looked the eco-friendly part.

The Zen Area: This space is designed as an oasis of calm; guests can go swimming, enjoy sunbathing and "soak in" scenic views. On one occasion, we spotted a young man by himself there; he was relaxing comfortably on a lounger, reading a magazine and enjoying the sea views. This district also has two Zen Pools and the Zen Bar.

The Terraces: Designed with couples in mind, this district is a place to relax with a loved one. We'd suggest dining and drinks at Eataly (the only such restaurant at sea) and the Elixir – Mixology Bar. Guests can also enjoy DJ sets and live shows at The Loft – Comedy & Live Music.

Family Aventura: This multilevel district is home to The Harbour with thrilling activities such as the Cliffhanger (an overwater swing ride), a family-focused Aquapark, relaxation areas and the MSC Sportplex and a ropes course. For grab-and-go dining, guests can stroll to Harbour Bar and Bites.

Ricker tells us she wouldn’t hesitate to book MSC World America for herself, her kids and grandkids. “I think it’s a perfect family and multigenerational product,” she tells us. She also likes the line's 'Kids Sail Free' approach, plus drink and Wi-Fi packages. She believes the new ship is a “great value product that will not be a hard sell. Their kids’ clubs are outstanding." Those also reflect exclusive Lego and Formula One partnerships.

MSC Yacht Club: As the line’s key-card-only accessible “ship within a ship” concept, the MSC Yacht Club district delivers an elevated, premium sailing experience. It’s designed for those seeking a more intimate complex of accommodations and private spaces. For example, yacht club guests have butler service, a 24-hour concierge reception desk, infinite premium drinks, unlimited Internet, and unrestricted use of the MSC Aurea Thermal Suite, plus access to a private restaurant, lounge and pool area. We found the lounge a relaxing space with comfortable furniture, a full-service bar and much more.

Entertainment Galore

Entertainment spaces are found throughout the ship, but two top venues are on opposite ends of the ship—the forward World Theater and the aft Panorama Lounge. “One favorite experience was 'Dirty Dancing in Concert,' which integrates the full movie with live entertainers,” emphasizes Scott Koepf, chief strategy officer at Cruise Planners. He describes the entertainment offering as both “different and a big hit.”

Within the Panorama Lounge, we watched a highly energetic “Queen Symphonic” show. Guests are treated to Queen’s iconic hits performed by live singers and musicians, Plus, guests will view energetic dancers and aerial moves. They'll also hear pre-recorded background symphony orchestra music that enhances the overall Queen sound experience. We felt this entertainment was top-notch and this MSC Cruises' video on You Tube offers a good perspective.

Whatever entertainment, dining or activity venue that cruisers are headed to, they’ll find a smart elevator system to get them from one point to another. After hitting the electronic panel button for their desired floor, guests are then automatically directed to elevator A, B, C or so on. So, there's no pushing of buttons inside the elevator to reach a particular floor. One nice touch is the line's use soft couches in those spacious elevator lobbies, perfect for guests who want to sit down while waiting for either the elevator or a friend to arrive.

Dining and Beverages

Over the years, the line has had a primarily European approach to dining. But with dining and everything else on MSC World America, “as you go through the ship, you can see that we appeal to both European style and American comfort,” stresses Erin Douglas, vice president of strategic partnerships, MSC Cruises. In total, the new ship has 19 dining venues. From our perspective, no two seemed alike. Plus, there were many casual eateries that the American audience, in particular, should appreciate.

From Ricker’s perspective, buffet restaurants on cruise ships often get packed and that “makes cruisers cranky, especially if you finally get your plate filled and then can't find a place to sit down.” So, she called it “genius” that MSC World America has two separate buffet restaurants—Il Mercato Buffet on Deck 18 and La Brasserie Buffet on Deck 19.

We, too, sauntered several times into one of those buffet restaurants. We enjoyed the ocean and World Promenade views via a huge expanse of glass. Service was excellent, as well, with buffet restaurant crew members promptly delivering drinks, asking about refills and even retrieving a few items for us from the buffet.

For an elevated experience, the exclusive restaurant within the MSC Yacht Club awaits guests staying in those accommodations. Tom Baker, president, CruiseCenter, a Signature Travel Network member in Houston, TX, tells us that his “dinner in the MSC Yacht Club was a culinary treat, as the food is prepared for a smaller audience to order.” Calling it a “top-notch” restaurant, he also says that “the menus change daily, which is different from other brands with the ship-within-a-ship concept." He adds: The pastas were over-the-top delicious.”

Baker's absolute favorite restaurant, though, was Paxos, a specialty dining venue with traditional Greek cuisine, which several other fellow travelers we spoke to also raved about. “This feels more like a real shoreside European restaurant with authentic Greek cuisine," says Baker. "It’s the best venue on the ship in my humble estimation.”

The ship also has multiple main dining rooms, other specialty eateries, and 18 bars and lounges, some with food options. Two all-new venues for an MSC Cruises ship are the Loft comedy club and the All-Stars Sports Bar. “We enjoyed a fun al fresco dinner at that sports bar one evening,” reports Madson. “The menu is fairly extensive, including crispy hot chicken sliders, warm pretzels with beer cheese and honey mustard dipping sauces, burgers and more.”

But “the big surprise was the grilled Caesar salad,” she says, explaining that hearts of romaine lettuce are lightly grilled, topped with crispy bacon crumbles and parmesan, and drizzled with Caesar dressing. “It was delicious. For the quality and portion sizes, the pricing is very reasonable—ranging from $7 to $10.” Separately, Madson also likes “the Gin Project, where you can craft your individual cocktail by picking your gin, mixer and garnishes.”

Accommodations

We stayed in No. 12121, a balcony stateroom that can accommodate a wheelchair or scooter, but the entry door had to be pulled manually to open (no automatic button to open). That said, it was spacious enough for our electric scooter to be parked just inside the door—and not interfere with access to either the bathroom or entry door. Within this accommodation, we liked the soothing colors; the bathroom's open layout (plus grab bars and a fold-down shower seat); and the humongous balcony with a wide incline ramp leading down from the living room level. It was the best balcony access we've ever had at sea, particularly in terms of the sheer size of the space—allowing for motoring out and turning around easily.

Our cabin steward was extremely helpful in bringing us a bit higher chair, as the backless stool at the desk area was uncomfortable for anyone working there for hours at a time. Could be improved? We looked for a box of tissues in our stateroom (typically, provided routinely by cruise lines in guest bathrooms), only to discover that MSC Cruises does not put tissues in all cabins, only in higher-level ones. That's very odd. Now that the line is focused on serving more Americans, that policy has to "go," in our opinion.

This ship has 19 spectacular Duplex Suites, plus Royal Suites and a slew of other accommodations categories. It also has the largest MSC Yacht Club available on Caribbean voyages. We did stroll into the yacht club's lounge for a "peek" and liked the ambience and look of it with soft, comfortable seating, bar service and ocean views.

Sailing From the U.S.

During MSC World America’s inaugural season, under way now, the mega-ship will sail alternating seven-night eastern or western Caribbean itineraries from PortMiami to such destinations as Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico; and Isla de Roatan, Honduras. All sailings will include a visit to Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, the line’s private-island-style experience in the Bahamas.

“We feel that this ship is a gamechanger,” says MSC Cruises' Douglas. While she acknowledges that the vessel has all the same kinds of draws that other cruise lines’ mega-ships have, too, she stresses the “slightly different twist” and her line’s approach of looking at things “through a slightly different lens.” Simply put, “the European style and American comfort is going to really, really going to resonate with our consumers,” says Douglas. ”They're going to have a lot to discover.”

Expanding its pool of new-to-brand guests from North America, the line is embarking on a “very strong relationship with our trade partners,” Douglas also tells Travel Agent. That’s coming not only as the line introduces its newest ship but also expands its presence in North America. For instance, in winter 2025-26, MSC Cruises will position seven ships at four U.S. home ports: PortMiami and Port Canaveral, FL, plus New York City and Galveston, TX.

From one trade viewpoint, “MSC continues to evolve into a major player in the contemporary market and the MSC World America is a gorgeous addition to the fleet,” stresses Cruise Planners’ Koepf. “While there are certainly unique and fun features to appeal to a wide cross section of cruisers, it’s the overall coordinated elegant and international design elements that make it so special.”

We’d have to agree. Yes, service-wise, we'd like to see a few more crew members in certain venues at peak times, but we also know that this is a new ship in the "shake down" phase of operations. Overall, we liked the look and feel of the ship with its elegant, sleek, sophisticated design. Yet, it also had a very comfortable vibe—making us want to return for a full sailing to see and do more on board.

For more information, visit www.msccruisesusa.com/msc-world-america.

