MSC Group, Vision-Box, Partner for Seamless Cruise Travel

The Cruise Division of MSC Group and Amadeus-owned Vision-Box, a digital identity solution provider, have teamed up to streamline cruise travel with biometrics. This collaboration marks the first end-to-end biometric cruise experience at the newly inaugurated MSC Miami Cruise Terminal.

The new cruise terminal at PortMiami has a capacity for three next-generation ships simultaneously, processing up to 36,000 passengers daily. The joint biometric program aims to streamline guest processing using digital identity verification, from off-terminal check-in via a Digital ID wallet, to disembarking at the end of the cruise just looking at a camera. The expected outcome is to optimize the whole experience further while safeguarding efficient border management. It helps substantially reduce the time required for embarking and disembarking processes while orchestrating the movement of guests and offering MSC Group’s customer service in real-time throughout the facility.

This contract is a major step in the efforts to digitize the cruise journey, as it is the first end-to-end seamless biometric passenger processing at a major cruise terminal. The multi-stakeholder offered capabilities ensure that the county, seaport, government and cruise line can benefit from increased efficiency at checkpoints, by streamlining operations and maximizing capacity, while delivering a frictionless guest experience. Benefits include faster and more secure processing during terminal entrance, embarkation and disembarkation. It increases data accuracy of information sharing between guests, authorities and travel providers, enabling a personalized experience at the benefit of greater revenue potential.

Highlights include:

Pre-cruise digital enrollment – Guests use the MSC for Me app (powered by Seamless Mobile ) to create a secure Digital ID, enabling pre-check-in from home.

– Guests use the app (powered by ) to create a secure Digital ID, enabling pre-check-in from home. Frictionless terminal entry – Eighteen biometric totems verify identities in seconds, while 100 assisted check-in desks onboard tablets for last-minute enrollees.

– Eighteen biometric totems verify identities in seconds, while 100 assisted check-in desks onboard tablets for last-minute enrollees. Touchless embarkation and disembarkation – More than 20 bidirectional Seamless Gates identify guests to breeze through embarkation and U.S. re-entry—no documents needed.

– More than 20 bidirectional identify guests to breeze through embarkation and re-entry—no documents needed. Real-time ecosystem – The Seamless Journey Platform orchestrates flow and guest’s data in a privacy-first approach, across MSC’s Passenger Control System and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Traveler Verification Service.

