Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Signs Charter Agreements for Four Ships

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has announced the execution of long-term charter agreements, each inclusive of purchase options, for four vessels across its three brands.

The agreements are for:

Two Norwegian Cruise Line vessels, Norwegian Sky and Norwegian Sun , to be chartered to Cordelia Cruises , a cruise operator based in India . The charters are anticipated to begin in 2026 and 2027, respectively

vessels, and , to be chartered to , a cruise operator based in . The charters are anticipated to begin in 2026 and 2027, respectively Seven Seas Navigator from Regent Seven Seas Cruises and Insignia from Oceania Cruises will be chartered to Crescent Seas, a residential cruise line. These charters are anticipated to begin in 2026 and 2027, respectively

“These agreements are a testament to our disciplined approach to fleet optimization. By strategically repurposing these vessels into markets and uses outside of our core business, we continue to generate value for our shareholders while focusing on a modernized fleet that enhances our guests' vacation experiences,” said Harry Sommer, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. “We’re thrilled that Norwegian Sky and Norwegian Sun will begin new chapters in the Indian cruise market through a long-term agreement with Cordelia Cruises, a leading operator in the region who we look forward to collaborating with into the future. We’re also pleased that our Regent Seven Seas Cruises and Oceania Cruises ships will continue to sail around the world.”

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings remains committed to growing its fleet with 12 ships on order through 2036 across its three brands—including seven for Norwegian Cruise Line, three for Oceania Cruises, and two for Regent Seven Seas Cruises. These new-builds are expected to feature innovative design and elevated guest experiences.

For more information, visit www.nclhltd.com.

