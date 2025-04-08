MSC Group’s Cruise Division Inaugurates Cruise Terminal in Miami

The Cruise Division of MSC Group has announced the inauguration of the world’s largest cruise terminal at PortMiami. This facility was developed in partnership with PortMiami and Miami-Dade County. The terminal has been conceptualized by design firm Arquitectonica and built by Fincantieri Infrastructure.

The new MSC Miami Cruise Terminal spans more than 492,000 square feet, equivalent to 8.5 American football fields. It is capable of processing up to 36,000 passengers daily and is designed to accommodate up to three ships at once.

This multimillion-dollar terminal represents a significant investment by the Cruise Division, highlighting its dedication to providing an exceptional experience for guests in the U.S. and the Caribbean. Additionally, it supports the deployment of the company’s newest vessels. The terminal, along with the new Cruise Division U.S. headquarters in Miami and the expanded office in Fort Lauderdale, underscores the company’s long-term commitment to the region.

The MSC Miami Cruise Terminal uses advanced technology for better energy efficiency. Efforts include utilizing Miami-Dade County’s shore power connectivity to reduce local emissions when ships are in port. The facility also features systems for waste management, water recycling and the use of sustainable materials.

Guests can check in online from the comfort of their home, upload travel documents and receive their boarding pass in minutes, preparing for biometric processing in advance to save time upon arrival. Arriving at the terminal is hassle-free, with options for car, bus, taxi or ride share, and a six-level garage with a capacity for more than 2,400 vehicles.

A state-of-the-art baggage handling system ensures efficient processing of guest and crew luggage. Check-in and security are expedited with biometric face pods and efficient screening lanes. Guests can relax in comfortable waiting areas with an exclusive lounge for MSC Yacht Club guests. The embarkation process is finalized with biometric e-gates, and disembarkation and luggage collection is also equally seamless.

MSC Cruises will have a total of four ships sailing from the new terminal throughout 2025, including its newest flagship MSC World America, alongside ships from MSC Group’s luxury ocean travel brand, Explora Journeys. Explora I will return to the Caribbean sailing from the new terminal in November this year.

For more information, visit www.msccruisesusa.com.

Related Stories

Carnival's Adolfo Perez Announces Retirement

NCLH Signs Charter Agreements for Four Ships

Oceania Unveils “Tropics and Exotics Collection” for 2026-27

Majestic Princess Returns to Service With Revamped Spaces