Holland America Line Extends 2026 Europe Season

Holland America Line has announced a six-week extension of its 2026 Europe season. The line has opened bookings for four cruises available as part of the expansion. Guests have further opportunities to explore the Mediterranean and Norway, including a chance to see the Northern Lights on a cruise that enters the Arctic Circle.

Each of the newly added cruises will sail aboard Nieuw Statendam round-trip or one-way from Rotterdam. Now available is an additional departure of the 14-day “Arctic Journey and Northern Lights with History Channel” cruise, departing on November 7, 2026. This cruise offers ample opportunity to see the aurora, while also deeply exploring Norway.

The ship will sail north, calling at Ålesund, Trondheim and crossing the Arctic Circle before reaching Tromsø, known as the “Capital of the Arctic” and a base camp for many aurora hunters. The ship then spends an overnight at Alta before sailing to hard-to-reach Leknes (Lofoten). Before returning to Rotterdam, Nieuw Statendam visits Åndalsnes in Bergen and Lerwick in Scotland. Tip: Guests sailing to see the Northern Lights can sign up to get a wake-up call from the ship any time the aurora borealis is spotted.

Also open for booking is a 14-day “Mediterranean and Atlantic Treasures: Lisbon Overnight,” itinerary departing November 21, 2026. The cruise explores seven ports in Spain, Portugal and Gibraltar: Cadiz (Seville), Malaga (Granada), Alicante, Cartagena (Murcia), Gibraltar and Leixoes, as well as an overnight in Lisbon. Additionally, in Lisbon, guests can book shore excursions taking them to the city’s two UNESCO World Heritage Sites: the Belém Tower and the Jerónimos Monastery. The voyage is also notable as the line’s first roundtrip exploration of the Mediterranean from Rotterdam in nearly 10 years.

Guests can also book a seven-day “Norway with Nordfjord” itinerary or 15-day “Cultural Crossing with England and Normandy” cruise.

For a limited time, when guests book these four European extension cruises with the "Have It All" premium package, the standard package amenities of shore excursions, specialty dining, a signature beverage package and Wi-Fi are included along with free prepaid crew appreciation and free upgrades to the "Elite Beverage Package" and premium Wi-Fi.

Guests can also take advantage of the line’s “Exclusive Mariner Society Early Booking Bonus.” Mariner Society loyalty members can enjoy up to $400 onboard credit per stateroom. Guests must book these cruises by July 9, 2025, to receive the early booking bonus.

For more information, visit www.hollandamerica.com.

