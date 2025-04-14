New in Cruise: Executive Insight, New Terminal and New Ships

Last week, more than 3,000 leaders and staff from cruise lines, shipyards, maritime groups, national tourism boards, destinations, supply companies, travel agencies and media gathered at the Miami Beach Convention Center in South Florida for Seatrade Cruise Global. As the world’s largest cruise conference unfolded, Bud Darr, the president and CEO of Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), delivered the “State of the Cruise Industry” keynote address. In that address, he noted "a great sign of optimism" for the cruise industry.

Following that presentation, Josh Weinstein, Jason Liberty, Harry Sommer and Pierfrancesco Vago, the top executives of Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean Group, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and MSC Group, respectively, offered their insight about tariffs, private islands, the Mexico head tax and other cruise topics. They, too, were bullish on the industry.

World’s Largest Cruise Terminal

On Wednesday, Hollywood celebrities Orlando Bloom and Drew Barrymore, currently starring in an MSC Cruises' promotional campaign, boarded the new 6,792-passenger MSC World America at PortMiami. They participated in a media briefing session and also spoke to other invited guests. In the evening, Barrymore, the ship's godmother, then christened the vessel, and singer Gloria Estefan entertained “live."

The festivities unfolded while the ship was docked at MSC Group's new 492,678-square-foot cruise facility. As the world's largest cruise terminal, it can accommodate three large ships. Smoothing the flow of up to 36,000 passengers a day are new biometrics provided by MSC Group in partnership with Amadeus-owned Vision-Box, a digital identity solution provider.

Boarding the ship at the new terminal, Travel Agent, consortia executives, host agency leaders, travel advisors and other cruise media set sail for a three-night preview cruise. That concluded on Saturday. So, look for our first impressions of the new ship and terminal in a story coming soon.

More Ship News

Another new mega ship, the 3,571-passenger Norwegian Aqua, was christened by actor Eric Stonestreet, the ship's official godfather, this past weekend at Norwegian Cruise Line's PortMiami terminal. What's special? The new ship offers the world's first hybrid roller coaster and waterslide, the Aqua Slidecoaster.

At the same time, Norwegian announced additional plans for its private Bahamian island, Great Stirrup Cay. A previously announced new pier that will allow ships to dock will debut later this year. Currently, all ships calling at the island must use lifeboat tenders to transport guests ashore, but the pier will provide an easier-to-shore journey. Now, the line also plans to update the island with a new pool area that includes a 61,000-square-foot heated pool. Plus, it's adding convenient tram service to take guests around the island, among other major enhancements.

At Seatrade Cruise Global, Emerald Cruises, part of the Scenic Group portfolio, unveiled a major multi-ship expansion. The river and ocean line had previously announced that the oceangoing Emerald Kaia and Emerald Astra will launch in April 2026, but last week announced that two more new 128-passenger superyachts, Emerald Raiya and Emerald Xara, will set sail in 2027. In addition, the company will introduce two new European river ships, among them Emerald Lumi, the line’s first offering on France’s Seine River.

Viking and Fincantieri revealed details about the 998-passenger Viking Libra, the world’s first hydrogen-powered cruise ship. Capable of operating with zero emissions, it’s now under construction at Fincantieri’s Ancona shipyard. The expected delivery timeframe is late 2026. Another hydrogen-powered ocean vessel, Viking Astrea, is under construction and slated for a 2027 delivery. During Seatrade week, Transcend Cruises, a charter-only river cruise company, also revealed the names of its first purpose-built river vessels for the B2B group market. Transcend connect will launch in April 2026 and Transcend evolve will enter service later in second quarter 2026.

In French Polynesia, veteran operator Paul Gauguin Cruises has completed a full revitalization of the Paul Gauguin. On the yachting front, andBeyond is building a 32-passenger river expedition yacht for service in the Peruvian Amazon. Now under construction at the SIMA Shipyard in Iquitos, Peru, the Amazon Explorer will set sail on September 29, 2026. Separately, Aman at Sea will name its new luxury motor yacht Amangati. It’s currently under construction by T. Mariotti S.p.A in Genoa, Italy, and scheduled for launch in 2027.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, additionally, has secured long-term charter agreements for four ships; each agreement includes a purchase option. In 2026 and 2027, respectively, two Norwegian Cruise Line vessels, Norwegian Sky and Norwegian Sun, will be chartered to Cordelia Cruises, an Indian cruise operator. In addition, Seven Seas Navigator from Regent Seven Seas Cruises and Insignia from Oceania Cruises will be chartered to Crescent Seas, a residential cruise line, in 2026 and 2027, respectively.

More Cruise News

Explora Journeys unveiled Explora Club, a new loyalty program offering guests enticing perks, based on points in four different levels. On April 9, 2025, Seabourn celebrated the maiden arrival of Seabourn Encore to the continental United States as the ship docked for the first time at Long Beach, CA. In an onboard product development, Ambassador Cruise has introduced a new “Dining Under the Stars” experience for its Vietnam voyages. Guests can choose from an international or Vietnamese menu. The new dining experience is complemented by live entertainment on the Sun Deck.

On the itinerary front, Ponant’s Le Commandant Charcot will offer an Antarctica circumnavigation, while Holland America Line has extended its 2026 European season. Closer to home, American Cruise Lines is celebrating the 250th birthday of the United States in 2026 with a new array of 50-day-plus Extended Cruises. Among them is a new 52-day "United States Cruise," 51-day "Spring Across America" itinerary and 55-day "Great American Fall Foliage Cruise." Plus, ACL will offer a 36-Day "Civil War Battlefields Cruise."

According to sister publication Luxury Travel Advisor, Regent Seven Seas Cruises will introduce an enhanced guest speaker and entertainment program. Guests can expect to hear enrichment lectures and interact with former ambassadors and diplomats as well as international correspondents, historians and other experts. They’ll also watch performances from comedians, stars of Broadway and London’s West End, as well as personalities from “American Idol,” “The Voice” and other talent shows.”

