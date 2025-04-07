Carnival Unveils New Ship Details, Deployment Update and More

In a throwback nod to several ships from its distant past, Carnival Cruise Line will name its two newest Excel-class ships Carnival Festivale and Carnival Tropicale; they'll set sail in 2027 and 2028, respectively. Christine Duffy, the line's president, revealed that and other news tidbits from the line's five-year "Innovation Itinerary" strategic plan during a briefing Sunday on board Carnival Celebration at PortMiami.

Talking to media, port officials and travel advisors, Duffy also showcased the unique design (see photo atop this story) of Carnival Festivale's new three-deck Sunsation Point, as well as that ship's other new public space and accommodations options. In addition, she announced Carnival's return to year-round homeporting in Mobile, AL, and also discussed "Project Ace," focused on the new ship class. What to expect on that front? The line plans three 230,000-gross-ton ships, each accommodating nearly 8,000 guests. The first delivery is planned for 2029.

"It’s always thrilling to hear that the cruise industry is thriving," said Michelle Fee, CEO and founder, Cruise Planners, who attended Duffy's briefing. Describing the many Carnival updates as both "fun" and "inspiring," she added that "they also introduced their highly anticipated Celebration Key and shared details about upcoming expansions and new features on their other private islands."

So, here's a look about what's on the horizon for Carnival.

Carnival Festivale

By naming the fourth ship in its Excel class as Carnival Festivale, the cruise line continues its tradition of honoring the first Carnival ships that popularized 20th-century cruise vacations. Debuting in spring 2027, Carnival Festivale will sail from Port Canaveral, FL. Reservation and itinerary details will be released this summer.

Look for three new zones on Carnival Festivale. Two zones on Decks 6, 7 and 8 will have new music-themed venues and experiences that "represent the ways that music brings people together." One of those will be inspired by the process of creating music with cutting-edge media, interactive moments, immersive sound and transformative lighting. Another zone on Deck 8 will exude the energetic vibes of outdoor musical performances.

Given that the brand typically welcomes 1 million child cruisers annually, a number of family-friendly additions also are planned for Carnival Festivale. First, the ship will offer 1,000 interconnecting rooms. That's nearly 70 percent more than on the first three Excel-class ships. Second, those are in lieu of the Family Harbor staterooms on the existing Excel ships. The new ship won't have those.

Third, Carnival Festivale will also introduce a dedicated space for Carnival's Turtles program, designed for kids six months to two years. In addition, Duffy said they'll be more experiences for that young age group on open decks. Other spaces for Carnival's youth programs will also be enhanced to support more programming.

Sunsation Point

Most notable is that Carnival Festivale will debut Sunsation Point, a new outdoor, family-fun zone on the ship's top three decks. On Deck 18, a top perk for Sunsation Point is Carnival Waterworks Ultra; this new family friendly water park at sea will offer six slides (four new to Carnival, including two family raft slides), and they'll allow guests at least three feet tall to enjoy the slides.

The expansive waterpark will replace BOLT, the roller coaster that's on other Excel-class ships now sailing. In addition, the park will offer two different splash pads with kids' slides and spray toys. Dedicated baby splash areas will ensure that even the littlest cruisers get in on the fun.

A tree house-inspired, elevated adventure trail and toddler areas will provide space for "dry" play activities. Adults will find nearby shaded seating. A sports court, ropes course and jogging track along with a new miniature golf course, outdoor games and themed arcade spaces are also planned for this zone.

In the evening, Sunsation Point will offer extended water park hours and host evening special events, a DJ and other activities. The multi-deck Carnival Waterworks Ultra space will also be vibrantly illuminated. That's a "first" for the brand.

Since this ship will sail from Port Canaveral alongside Mardi Gras, it will also offer new dining options. Carnival's Chief Culinary Officer Emeril Lagasse is working closely with the line's food and beverage team to develop those new concepts, Duffy said.

One new dining outlet will replace ChiBang. That said, Carnival loyalists will likely appreciate that Guy's Burger Joint, Pig & Anchor Smokehouse Brewhouse and Big Chicken are among the dining staples that will continue. Look for more details on dining options in the coming months.

Carnival Tropicale

In revealing the Carnival Tropicale name for the fifth Excel-class ship, Duffy said that homeport details and the open-for-sale date will be announced well ahead of the ship's spring 2028 delivery. Many of Carnival Festivale's new spaces and updates will also be included on Carnival Tropicale. That ship will also have other new concepts and theming.

Together, "these ships clearly represent the next generation of 'Fun Ships,'" Duffy said. "They will be experiences unto themselves, and, partnered with itineraries that call in part on our exclusive [Caribbean private-island-style] destinations, will provide amazing cruise vacations for guests."

In addition, this new class will introduce new dining outlets, entertainment and reimagined outer deck amenities. "Our New Build team is in the midst of designing these vessels, so stay tuned for more as we get closer to delivery," she added.

From Fee's perspective, "this event revealed exciting updates including new ship builds, complete with some fun new features. The emphasis was definitely on the word 'fun.'"

Deployment Update

Port Canaveral, FL

After delivery in spring 2027, Carnival Festivale will begin sailing from Port Canaveral, FL. Carnival also will position Mardi Gras on short cruises from the same homeport. Right now, Carnival offers short cruises from all of its U.S. and Australian homeports except Baltimore and Seattle.

"As new ships are introduced, this will allow us to upgrade capacity and hardware in key markets, with a particular focus on short cruises," explained Duffy. So, clients who don't have time for a week-long vacation can still experience Excel-class.

Mobile, AL

Some 50 percent of the U.S. population is within a five-hour drive of a Carnival cruise. So, while Carnival currently sails seasonally from Mobile, AL, it will return to year-round operations in Mobile, AL, starting in spring 2027. It previously sailed year-round from that Gulf port.

Baltimore, MD

In addition, Carnival is exploring the possibility of moving a larger Conquest-class ship to Baltimore in 2027. That could accommodate 1,000 or so additional guests from what the contemporary line can currently offer on Carnival Pride (the Spirit-class ship currently deployed from Baltimore).

Elevating the Guest Experience

Since first introducing Fun Ship 2.0 in 2011, Carnival has worked to enhance the shipboard guest experience. But more enhancements are coming. Look for decor modernization and new dining, beverage and entertainment experiences. The line will reveal more details as drydock and enhancement plans are finalized.

Private-Island-Style Destinations

Highly popular with cruise guests are private-island-style destinations. Carnival Corporation already operates the largest collection of those across the Caribbean and Mexico. Many of the company's brands, not just Carnival, use those destinations for port calls, but Carnival's ships make the most calls at those destinations.

Given that, the destinations are being enhanced, they'll now be marketed as the new Paradise Collection by Carnival and include the following:

As the first exclusive destination designed for Carnival guests, Celebration Key in the Bahamas will open in in July 2025. Twenty Carnival ships from 10 U.S. homeports on more than 1,400 sailings will visit Celebration Key through 2027.

in the Bahamas will open in in July 2025. Twenty Carnival ships from 10 U.S. homeports on more than 1,400 sailings will visit Celebration Key through 2027. The line recently announced the expansion of RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay. The addition of a pier that can support Carnival's Excel-class and "Project Ace" ships will allow those larger ships to call at the destination. Look for the work to be completed by summer 2026 and continue through the end of that year.

The addition of a pier that can support Carnival's Excel-class and "Project Ace" ships will allow those larger ships to call at the destination. Look for the work to be completed by summer 2026 and continue through the end of that year. Coming in 2026, Mahogany Bay, Carnival's destination in Roatan, Honduras, will be renamed Isla Tropicale and expanded to include a pool with a swim up bar and cabanas. Future enhancements will also include an expanded beach and a beach club.

Loyalty Program for Guests

Duffy rounded out the event by confirming that Carnival will be enhancing its existing loyalty program. More details will be announced this summer. Enhancements will take effect in 2026.

"Carnival has an incredibly loyal and passionate fan base who are advocates for our brand, our crew and the amazing vacations we deliver," she said. "We've had our existing VIFP loyalty recognition program in place since 2012 and as our fleet and business has grown, so has the VIFP program." Duffy stressed that, "as we continue to grow, we are modifying the program to unlock greater value and engagement for our loyal guests."

And as the presentation concluded, Fee added: "For a travel advisor, the best thing a cruise line can offer is a fresh story to tell—and Carnival certainly delivered."

