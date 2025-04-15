Norwegian's Private Island Will Undergo Expansion for Late 2025 Debut

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) celebrated the official christening of Norwegian Aqua in Miami recently. The company also unveiled its plans to upgrade Great Stirrup Cay, the line’s private island in the Bahamas, with new experiences debuting in the fourth quarter of 2025, including an expansive pool area with a bar and kids splash zone, and more.

Opening later this year simultaneously with the multi-ship pier completion, the upgraded Great Stirrup Cay will offer an expansive area for guests to soak up the warm Bahamian sun with an oversized heated pool. The spot will offer experiences for the whole family, including a splash zone with fun water fountains and features for children, as well as a swim-up bar for guests who want to keep enjoying their unlimited open bar package off the ship.

Along with the debut of the new multi-ship pier later this year, guests will step ashore and be greeted by an engaging welcome center and a convenient tram service that will provide an effortless way to get around the island. The island’s development plans also include extending guest-favorite onboard experiences to Great Stirrup Cay. The island will also debut a new Vibe Beach Club, the adults-only outdoor lounge with private cabanas, loungers and other upgraded amenities, as well as Horizon Park, the all-new recreational area, which recently debuted on Norwegian Bliss and Norwegian Breakaway; this space provides lawn-style games and a place to gather for the whole family. In addition, a new relaxation area will come to life with hammocks perfect for an afternoon nap, as well as other Tiki-inspired amenities and experiences yet to be revealed.

Following its christening voyage, Norwegian Aqua will arrive to Port Canaveral, FL, for a season of seven-day "Eastern Caribbean" sailings through August 2025 with calls to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; Tortola, British Virgin Islands; and Great Stirrup Cay. From August through October 2025, the ship will offer a series of five- and seven-day voyages to Bermuda from New York City before returning to Miami for a season of seven-day "Eastern Caribbean" cruises between October 2025 through April 2026, calling again to Great Stirrup Cay.

For guests planning their next cruise vacation aboard Norwegian Aqua or any ship in NCL’s fleet the company’s “More At Sea” program provides travelers more value with unlimited open bar featuring premium beverage brands and more; as well as specialty dining meals; high-speed Wi-Fi minutes; and $50 shore excursion credits at every port of call. “More At Sea” delivers guests an incredible value with savings of over 75 percent. The package also includes free airfare for the second guest and kids sail free on select sailings.

For more details, visit www.ncl.com.

