Sneak Peek: Disney Destiny’s Onboard Experiences

Disney Cruise Line has unveiled more details onboard its newest ship, Disney Destiny, slated to debut this November. The heroes-and-villains-inspired ship will debut experiences for all ages, ranging from a Cruella de Vil-inspired piano bar to a “Disney Hercules” stage show.

Entertainment

The luxury cruise line offered a sneak peek at the “Disney Hercules” show coming to the Disney Destiny. Although the show will feature all the same music and characters from the film, the music will be more contemporary in style. There will also be a new song, “Shooting Star,” featured in the show. This song was originally supposed to be in the film but never made the final cut—meaning it will debut for the first time in a live stage show.

F&B Options

Pride Lands: Feast of The Lion King offers a blend of live music of drums and flutes, and shifting daylight views of the savanna. The line also offered a peek at cast costumes, place settings and even a hyena sipper featuring Ed, and Timon popcorn bucket. Among the two drinks coming to Pride Lands: Feast of the Lion King are Can You Feel the Rum Tonight? (a mango concoction) and Smily Yet Satisfying, a sweet, gummy-inspired beverage perfect for children.

De Vil’s Piano Lounge sports Hollywood Regency-style design and a spotted piano. Guests can enjoy a range of specialty cocktails including Fashionista, which consists of strawberry and banana infused tequila; zero-proof drinks such as Fearless Sir Galahad; and light bites including strawberry shortcake popcorn.

Guests will venture into a world of powerful sorcerers inside The Sanctum, a lounge inspired by Marvel Studios’ “Doctor Strange.” Designers were inspired by the New York Sanctum, and guests will recognize some details from the film’s Chamber of Relics, plus suspended spell books and enchanting Easter eggs. Besides the drinks, such as Vapors of Valtorr and Circle of the Cosmos, guests will appreciate the interactive elements that give this space an otherworldly feel.

Grand Hall

Another Marvel superhero makes an appearance in the Grand Hall: T’Challa, aka Black Panther. While the Grand Hall statue is the bronze sculpture typical of all Disney Cruise Line Grand Halls, this is the first time the team is bringing in silver accents. With the 360-degree lighting effects, guests can expect shifts in lighting for heroes and a more eerie transformation for certain villains. Another highlight is a chandelier inspired by the meteorite that brought vibranium to Wakanda.

Disney Destiny will sail from Fort Lauderdale on November 20, 2025, offering four- and five-night voyages to the Bahamas and Western Caribbean.

