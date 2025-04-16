Antigua and Barbuda Launches New Arrival and Departure System

The Antigua and Barbuda Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Transportation and Investment, in collaboration with the Antigua Department of Immigration and the Antigua and Barbuda Customs and Excise Division, has announced the official launch of www.ArriveAntigua.com, a new arrival and departure system designed for travelers using V.C. Bird International Airport.

“We are committed to continuously improving the visitor experience in Antigua and Barbuda. The launch of ArriveAntigua.com is a major step in creating a smooth and seamless experience from the moment visitors arrive, allowing travelers to spend less time in the terminal and more time enjoying our 365 stunning beaches”, said Antigua and Barbuda Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation and Transportatio Charles Fernandez.

The fully integrated, electronic system significantly enhances convenience and efficiency for visitors, reducing the time between gate and beach. Key Features of ArriveAntigua.com include:

Simple, Dynamic Interface: No app download required. Travelers can quickly complete the online form using their mobile or tablet devices.

No app download required. Travelers can quickly complete the online form using their mobile or tablet devices. Automatic Passport Scanning: By simply taking a photo of their passport, visitors allow the system to automatically populate personal details, simplifying the process.

By simply taking a photo of their passport, visitors allow the system to automatically populate personal details, simplifying the process. Quick Questionnaire: Within 72 hours of their scheduled flight, travelers answer a few brief questions about their stay and customs declarations.

Within 72 hours of their scheduled flight, travelers answer a few brief questions about their stay and customs declarations. Effortless Arrival and Departure: Upon completion, travelers receive a QR code, which can be saved via screenshot, added to an iPhone Wallet, or accessed through email confirmation. This QR code expedites processing at Immigration and Customs, ensuring a swift entry and exit experience.

Travelers to Antigua and Barbuda are encouraged to complete the online form on www.ArriveAntigua.com to enjoy arrival and departure with ease. The will soon expand to include seaport arrivals and private jet passengers at fixed base operators (FBO) across Antigua and Barbuda.

Related Stories

NCL's Private Island Will Undergo Expansion for Late 2025 Debut

Serenity at Coconut Bay Extends Advisor Double Rewards Offer

St. Kitts Extends Travel Advisor Rewards Program

New Deals on Dominica Tours, Accommodations, Restaurants & More