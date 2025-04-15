Serenity at Coconut Bay Extends Double Rewards Offer for Advisors

Serenity at Coconut Bay, a couples-only all-inclusive resort in Saint Lucia, has announced the extension of its “Double Rewards Offer” for travel advisors. Available through April 30, this promotion gives travel advisors more time to earn substantial rewards while offering their clients the Plunge Pool Butler Suite experience at Serenity.

As part of the Serenity Resort REWARD$ program, travel advisors can earn up to $300 per booking, both direct and through tour operators, along with a 15 percent commission on direct bookings. The “Double Rewards Offer” is valid for seven-night stays booked by April 30 for travel through June 30, 2025.

Travel advisors can enroll in the Serenity Resort REWARD$ program using their IATA number at SerenityResortRewards.com or the travel advisor booking portal on the resort’s website. This program eliminates the hassle of points management, allowing advisors to focus on creating memorable travel experiences for their clients.

Clients booking during this promotion will enjoy up to 60 percent off Serenity’s unlimited all-inclusive rates, starting at $1,299 per suite, per night. These rates include private transfers from Hewanorra International Airport (just 35 minutes away), a private in-suite check-in, nightly turndown service, unlimited, reservation-free à la carte dining, wine and premium spirits, and more.

Serenity at Coconut Bay has 36 Plunge Pool Butler Suites, offering a blend of indoor and outdoor living. Each suite has a private plunge pool, oversized soaking tub, four-poster mahogany king bed, personalized bar, glass-enclosed rain shower and a hammock for two. Guests also enjoy 24-hour in-suite dining, and the farm- and ocean-to-table cuisine at the Greathouse Restaurant.

For more information, visit www.serenityatcoconutbay.com.

