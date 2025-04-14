Grand Hyatt Baha Mar Unveils Revamped Family-Friendly Suites

Grand Hyatt Baha Mar has announced the launch of four newly renovated suites in its West Tower, designed with families, friends and groups in mind. Just in time for the busy spring and summer travel season, these new suites, which sleep six guests comfortably, are now bookable online.

The redesigned family rooms offer an elevated, fun-filled experience for those seeking the ultimate retreat in the Bahamas. Well-suited for family vacations, girls’ trips or group getaways, these rooms are designed with open layouts and modern furnishings. Each room has been refreshed to accommodate groups in comfort and style, complete with bunk bed setups. Each two-bedroom suite is equipped with a king bed and bunk beds, as well as a spacious living room with a pullout couch.

The luxury oceanfront resort is located on the island of New Providence in Nassau, and comprises 1,800 guestrooms, including 230 suites that comprise one-, two- and three-bedroom residences. Facilities include a 100,000-square-foot casino, 30,000-square-foot ESPA Spa, high-end retail shops, and more than 20 restaurants, bars, and lounges. Recreational facilities include a white sand beach with water sports opportunities, multiple pools, The Racquet Club at Baha Mar, a Jack Nicklaus Signature Design golf course and a nightclub.

Good to know: Grand Hyatt Baha Mar manages The Baha Mar Convention, Arts & Entertainment Center, the destination’s 200,000-square-foot indoor and outdoor convention facility.

For more information, visit www.grandhyattbahamar.com.

