Carnival Cruise Line Names Janet Wygert to Lead Trade Sales & Marketing

Janet Wygert, a 37-year veteran of Carnival Cruise Line, has been named to lead the company’s trade sales team as senior vice president of sales and trade marketing, to succeed Adolfo Perez, whose upcoming retirement was previously announced.

Wygert, the cruise line says, has dedicated her career to being an advocate for Carnival’s travel partners, holding positions across inside sales and business development, among others, and most recently leading the line’s strategic partnership sales team. She will be supported by a leadership team that will include:

Mike Julius , vice president, trade sales who will continue to lead the field sales team

Kirk Neal , vice president, strategic partnerships, who will succeed Wygert to lead the strategic partnerships portfolio

Ann Sedgwick , vice president, charters, meetings and incentives, who will continue to lead Carnival's efforts in this space

, vice president, charters, meetings and incentives, who will continue to lead Carnival’s efforts in this space Meegan Broussard, assistant vice president, trade marketing and sales development, who will lead Carnival’s Miami-based sales support teams and deliver marketing and sales tools to support the line’s sales teams and travel agencies globally.

“Janet’s broad and deep knowledge of Carnival and the trade sales channel assures a smooth transition as we continue to work across all parts of the travel advisor community,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “We have announced an ambitious agenda of new ships, new deployment plans and investments in our exclusive destinations we are calling our ‘Innovation Itinerary’ that will drive growth for Carnival and our trade partners. Janet will be leading a strong team to promote all that is happening at Carnival to drive more demand both for Carnival and the services of travel advisors.”

These changes are effective immediately. Perez will remain with Carnival as a special advisor during this transition.

For more information, travel advisors can visit www.goCCL.com.

