HX Expeditions Announces Expansion of Americas Team

HX Expeditions has announced a major expansion of its Americas team across business development, marketing and tour operations. The move underscores the company’s strengthened focus on travel trade partnerships and advisor support in one of its fastest growing markets and reflects a broader transformation ahead of HX’s 130th anniversary in 2026.

HX is investing across every part of the business, from fleet upgrades and onboard innovation to market development. HX’s presence in the Americas has grown rapidly, with total U.S. booked revenue up 115 percent between 2022 and 2024. As demand grows, HX is expanding its commercial footprint and advisor support to unlock even greater market share.

Expanding Sales and Trade Support

HX is strengthening its advisor-first approach across key regions under the leadership of Steve Smotrys, managing director and senior vice president, commercial, Americas; and Carla Brake, senior director of sales, Americas.

Ana Duarte, senior business development manager, LATAM and tour operators – With over 20 years of experience in the cruise industry, Duarte played a key role in deployment and itinerary planning, new market entry and international marketing strategy at Princess Cruises. She joins HX as senior sales manager, where she is leading efforts to grow the brand across Latin America, strengthen partnerships with tour operators and develop charter programs to expand HX’s presence throughout the Americas.

John Milbrath, business development manager, Northwest U.S. – With more than 30 years in the tourism industry, Milbrath has held leadership roles in cruise shore operations, AAA Washington and, most recently, business development at Seabourn. He brings a deep understanding of the cruise and travel landscape and will focus on expanding HX’s reach throughout the Northwest region.

Linda Cavanah, business development manager, Central U.S. – Cavanah brings over 20 years of cruise industry experience, including shipboard roles as shore excursion manager and event manager with Celebrity Cruises and Holland America Line. She later served as director of land operations at UnCruise Adventures, where she oversaw shore programs and logistics. Cavanah joined HX in 2023 as senior product manager, expedition product and planning, specializing in itinerary deployment and strategic forecasting. In her new role, she supports commercial leadership in shaping sales strategy, building industry partnerships and driving growth across the Central U.S.

Barrett Caldwell, business development manager, Midwest and Mid-Atlantic U.S. – Barrett brings seven years of experience in luxury travel sales, spanning global safaris, major sporting events, and destination marketing. He will lead travel industry growth across the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Barrett is focused on helping partners craft a range of experiences, from Antarctica to the Galápagos.

Aidan Flood, business development manager, Northeast U.S. – Flood comes to HX with a strong background in account management across multiple industries. He will lead growth efforts in the Northeast U.S., connecting partners and travelers with the world of expedition cruising.

Marketing Expansion

HX is also expanding its marketing function in the Americas, bringing on new roles to drive a more focused and effective commercial strategy. Among the new appointments:

Destiny Weiss, senior marketing manager, Americas – Weiss is a performance marketing expert with over eight years of experience driving brand growth across industries. At HX, she leverages her data-driven approach and strategic insight to create impactful marketing solutions that deepen engagement and support business objectives across the Americas with HX’s current partners while seeking new commercial relationships.

Jenna Amaral, senior marketing manager, Americas – Amaral brings extensive experience in digital marketing, having led strategy for brands including Hilton, The Container Store and Hornblower Group. With a focus on SEM, paid social and video marketing, she will play a key role in expanding HX’s market presence and optimizing digital campaigns to engage new audiences and drive revenue.

Cristina Macedo, B2B trade marketing manager, Americas – Macedo is a marketing professional with more than six years of experience in brand management, B2B sales enablement and cross-functional leadership. She has a proven track record of driving revenue growth through strategic marketing and stakeholder collaboration. At HX, Macedo supports the marketing team with content development, performance analysis and brand consistency across global platforms.

For more information, visit www.travelhx.com.

Related Stories

Oceania Cruises Appoints Brennan Quesnele as SVP, Sales

Carnival Cruise Line Promotes Janet Wygert to Lead Trade Sales

Quark Expeditions Names Scott Sloan Area Sales Director, West

Rubén Rodríguez to Lead MSC Group North America Cruise Division