MSC Cruises Aims to Restart Cruises to Greece By Easter

MSC Cruises announced on Thursday that it is working closely with the Greek Ministry of Tourism and other relevant authorities on reopening local tourism services to resume serving cruise passengers visiting Greece, starting with the upcoming Easter holiday period (April 4, 2021).

Currently, MSC Cruises plans to operate a seven-night roundtrip sailing from Bari, Italy aboard MSC Opera, which visits Corfu, Greece. Departure dates include March 30 and April 6 and 13. It also has a six-night voyage aboard MSC Lirica scheduled for April 16, which departs from Venice and visits, among other destinations, Corfu, Mykonos and Santorini before arrival in Ancona, Italy. Sailings for May on MSC Poesia plan to visit Piraeus (Athens), Mykonos and Katakolon (Olympia).

In related news, MSC Cruises also announced that it is cancelling all of MSC Magnifica’s scheduled cruises through to April 29. The ship was originally scheduled to return to sea starting on February 14 with a Greece-bound itinerary. MSC Magnifica will thus be replaced for voyages to the Eastern Mediterranean, including Greece, during the Easter period and throughout the summer season.

MSC Grandiosa recently resumed seven-night cruises from Genoa, Italy. The ship calls at Civitavecchia, Naples, Palermo and Cagliari in Italy, as well as Valetta, Malta during weekly itineraries. During the holiday season and into early January, the Italian government issued temporary, more restrictive measures related to movement of travelers within Italy had resulted in MSC Cruises' temporarily suspending its cruises; that decree has since been lifted.

For more information, visit www.msccruisesusa.com.

