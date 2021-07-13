MSC Cruises Expands Saudi Arabia Program with Summer 2021 Cruises

MSC Cruises has announced the expansion of its Saudi Arabia program with summer 2021 cruises. MSC Bellissima will sail 21 Red Sea voyages from Jeddah in Saudi Arabia from the end of July to late October.

The largest cruise ship ever to sail the waters of the Red Sea, MSC Bellissima arrived in Jeddah over the weekend to prepare for its maiden season. The ship, which first came into service in 2019, will offer three- and four-night cruises to Safaga for Luxor, Egypt or Aqaba for Petra, Jordan before returning to its Saudi homeport.

The summer sailings are in addition to MSC Cruises’ previously announced winter 2021-22 Red Sea voyages from Jeddah starting in November.

MSC Bellissima will be the eighth MSC Cruises ship to resume sailings with passengers on board with a further three vessels preparing to start future voyages, which will see half of the line's fleet back at sea by the end of summer. Five MSC Cruises ships—MSC Grandiosa, MSC Seaside, MSC Orchestra, MSC Splendida and MSC Magnifica—are currently sailing in the Mediterranean. MSC Virtuosa is operating around the U.K. and MSC Seaview is cruising in the Baltic Sea.

The ship line will resume its Caribbean services starting August 2, with MSC Meraviglia sailing from Miami. MSC Divina will restart its sailings in the region from Port Canaveral from September 18.

MSC Seashore will come into service in August with voyages in the West Mediterranean before the line's newest flagship transfers to Miami in November for a season in the Caribbean.

