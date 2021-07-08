MSC Group to Build New Cruise Terminal at PortMiami

On Thursday, the cruise division of MSC Group signed a contract with Fincantieri Infrastructure Florida for the construction of a new “mega cruise terminal” at PortMiami, the cruise industry’s hub in North America and the Caribbean.

The new terminal reflects an investment of approximately $450 million and will be made up of a multi-level central body to serve as many as three latest generation ships at the same time, with up to 36,000 travelers transiting every day. Designed by architecture firm Arquitectonica, the terminal is due to be completed by December 2023.

The new terminal will be able to accommodate the company’s largest and most environmentally high-performing cruise ships; these include MSC Cruises’ newest flagship MSC Seashore, which is currently nearing completion at the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone and due to begin cruising from Miami this November, as well as the line’s future LNG-powered ships.

In line with PortMiami’s plans to enable shore power connectivity, the company’s ships deployed there will be ready to plug in to the local power grid at berth.

Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman of the cruise division of MSC Group, said in a press statement that the new terminal “will serve as a platform to support and sustain the expansion of our cruise division across the region and in the Caribbean for years to come.”

In addition to facilities for passenger services, the new terminal building will include office areas, a multi-level parking for at least 2,400 vehicles and a new road connection. As per the terms of the project, the Company will construct two new docks measuring 2,461 feet in total. The Miami-Dade County will also build a third berth.

The project also foresees the construction of the related seashore infrastructure, including water supply stations and four passenger embarkation decks.

