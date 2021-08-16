Norwegian Prima Marks Float Out

Norwegian Cruise Line's new ship Norwegian Prima was floated out from drydock at Fincantieri shipyard in Marghera (Venice), Italy last week, marking a major construction milestone. To celebrate the occasion, a commemorative coin was welded to Norwegian Prima in a traditional maritime ceremony presided over by Eamonn Ferrin, vice president of international business of Norwegian Cruise Line and Antonio Quintano, shipyard director of Fincantieri.

The float out signifies the completion of external works and painting to Norwegian Prima, including the hull artwork designed by Italian graffiti artist Manuel Di Rita, known commonly as "Peeta." Work now continues on the ship's interior fittings and guest accommodations, before it is officially delivered to the cruise line and commences sailing in summer 2022.

Norwegian Prima is the first of six ships in NCL's Prima Class, the brand's first new class of vessels in nearly 10 years. At 965 feet long, 142,500 gross tons and with capacity for 3,215 guests at double occupancy, the vessel boasts multiple company firsts: a 44,000-square-foot Ocean Boulevard that wraps around the entire deck; an Infinity Beach with two infinity pools that will offer uninterrupted views of the ocean; and Oceanwalk with two glass bridges over the water.

Dining options include Indulge the Food Hall, the brand's first open-air marketplace offering diverse menu items from a variety of 11 different culinary venues. Additionally, Ocean Boulevard hosts three restaurants: Onda by Scarpetta, Los Lobos and The Local Bar & Grill.

Meanwhile The Haven by Norwegian on Norwegian Prima offers the brand's exclusive and centralized "ship-within-a-ship" suite complex. Spanning eight decks of suites and public areas, it is accessible via private elevators and located at the aft of the ship.

Commencing summer 2022, Norwegian Prima will offer itineraries in Northern Europe with voyages from Amsterdam, Netherlands and Copenhagen, Denmark, giving guests the opportunity to explore the Norwegian Fjords and Baltic Sea. It will then sail a 12-day transatlantic voyage from Southampton to New York via Scotland's Shetland Islands, Halifax in Nova Scotia and an extended overnight stay in Reykjavik, Iceland. Through the fall and winter, Norwegian Prima will offer a variety of Bermuda and Caribbean cruises from New York; Galveston, TX; and Miami and Orlando (Port Canaveral), FL, including calls to Harvest Caye, the company's private resort destination in Belize as well as its private island, Great Stirrup Cay, in the Bahamas.

For more information, visit www.ncl.com.

