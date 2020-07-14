Ponant Takes Delivery of Le Jacques Cartier, Final Ship in Explorer Series

Ponant has taken delivery of Le Jacques Cartier, the sixth and final vessel in its Explorer series of French-flagged expedition vessels. All were delivered within a two-year period.

Le Jacques Cartier has 92 rooms and suites, all with balconies or private terraces; a sleek and elegant exterior; and refined, elegant—yet comfortable—interior spaces. Most notably, the ship offers “Blue Eye," an underwater, multi-sensory lounge. Guests experience the underwater world through two giant windows resembling the eyes of a whale looking out to the seabed. Underwater spotlights capture views, hydrophones built into the keel capture natural sea sounds and the lounge's "Body Listening" sofas vibrate in unison with the sounds.

New on Le Jacques Cartier is a hidden work of art by Shuck One, a well-known French graffiti artist. During the ship's construction, the artist produced an allegorical diptych (showcasing oceans and nature) on the raw steel of the ship. The piece was then covered up and is now available for viewing only through a porthole.

The first ship in the Explorer series, Le Lapérouse, debuted in June 2018, followed by Le Champlain in September 2018, Le Bougainville in April 2019, Le Dumont-d’Urville in June 2019, Le Bellot in March 2020 and, finally, this week, Le Jacques Cartier.

Ponant now operates a fleet of 12 ships, sailing to destinations across the globe. In 2021, it will launch another new vessel, Le Commandant Charcot, the world’s first luxury hybrid electric polar exploration vessel.

