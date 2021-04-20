Princess Introduces 2022-2023 West Coast Cruises on Six Ships

Princess Cruises announced its 2022-23 cruise season with new offerings on six ships—including the line's newest, Discovery Princess—to Mexico, the California coast, as well as Hawaii and Tahiti. Voyages open for sale on April 28, 2021. In total, Princess will offer 78 departures on 19 itineraries sailing roundtrip from Los Angeles, San Francisco or Vancouver, B.C.

Crown Princess, Discovery Princess, Grand Princess, Majestic Princess, Ruby Princess and Sapphire Princess will visit 25 destinations in six countries. All Princess' ships now offer the onboard Princess MedallionClass experience for high-speed Internet and a technology-enhanced approach to personalized cruising.

South of the Border

Princess has been sailing to Mexico for more than 55 years. The 2022-23 season features:

Four MedallionClass ships—Discovery Princess, Crown Princess , Ruby Princess and Sapphire Princess

ships—Discovery Princess, , and Visits to eight destinations including Mexico's Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán and Cabo San Lucas

and Twenty-nine departures on four itineraries spanning five to 10 days in length

A second West Coast season for Discovery Princess, which will sail five- and seven-day roundtrip voyages from Los Angeles

season for Discovery Princess, which will sail five- and seven-day roundtrip voyages from Los Angeles Five-day cruises with an overnight stay in Cabo San Lucas

Ruby Princess's 10-day Mexican Riviera sailings roundtrip from San Francisco

sailings roundtrip from San Francisco Sapphire Princess' and Discovery Princess' 10-day "Baja Peninsula & Sea of Cortez" sailings roundtrip from Los Angeles

California

Unlike some lines, Princess Cruises offers a full season of cruising along the California coast. Highlights will include:

Five MedallionClass ships—Discovery Princess, Crown Princess, Grand Princess, Majestic Princess, and Ruby Princess

Ten destinations in three countries, among them Santa Barbara , San Francisco, Astoria, OR , San Diego and Monterey

, San Francisco, , and Eleven itineraries ranging from three to 10 days, sailing from either Los Angeles, San Francisco or Vancouver

Discovery Princess' cruises roundtrip from Los Angeles and Ruby Princess' five- and seven-day sailings roundtrip from San Francisco

Late night stays on roundtrip sailings for exploration of such cities as San Francisco, San Diego, Los Angeles, Seattle, Vancouver, and Victoria, B.C.

Pacific Isles

Departing from Los Angeles, San Francisco or Vancouver, Princess' ships will operate a full season of roundtrip cruises to Hawaii and Tahiti from the U.S. mainland, Highlights include:

Three MedallionClass ships—Crown Princess, Ruby Princess, and Sapphire Princess

Thirteen destinations in six countries with such ports of call as Maui ( Lahaina ), Hilo ( Hawaii ), Oahu ( Honolulu ), Kauai ( Nawiliwili ), all in Hawaii, plus five Pacific Islands, including Moorea and Bora Bora in Tahiti

( ), ( ), ( ), ( ), all in Hawaii, plus five Pacific Islands, including and in Tahiti Four itineraries, ranging in from15 to 28 days

Robust 15-day roundtrip cruises visiting Kauai, Oahu (Honolulu, with most voyages offering a late-night stay), Maui and the big island of Hawaii from three homeports—Los Angeles (Crown Princess and Sapphire Princess), San Francisco (Ruby Princess) and Vancouver (Crown Princess).

Return of the popular 28-day "Hawaii, Tahiti & Samoa" voyage roundtrip from Los Angeles on Crown Princess with an overnight stay in Bora Bora and late-night calls in Honolulu and Tahiti's Papeete and Moorea.

Dea: Princess Past Guests are eligible for a special promotion when they book early, consisting of a "Captain’s Circle Launch Discount," which may be combined with launch and group promotions.

For more information, visit www.princess.com.

Related Stories

Stats: Cancellation Fees Most Important When Booking a Cruise

HAL Packages Shore Excursions, Specialty Dining, More

Disney Cruise Line Lays Keel for Disney Wish in Germany

MSC Cancels U.S. Sailings to June 30, Adds European Itineraries