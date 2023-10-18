Princess Cruises Partners With World-Famous Butcher Dario Cecchini

Princess Cruises has announced a a new exclusive partnership with the world's most famous butcher, Dario Cecchini. This collaboration introduces a new specialty impromptu bistro, The Butcher's Block by Dario, onboard the next-generation Sun Princess, debuting in February 2024.

Passed down eight generations from father to son, and with more than 48 years of experience, Cecchini is recognized around the world for his butcher shop and restaurants located in the Tuscan village of Panzano, Italy. Featured on Netflix's popular "Chef's Table," Cecchini is known for taking care and responsibility for the animals and bringing respect back to butchering by using all the cuts of meat and using his grandmother's recipes that he fell in love with as a boy.

The Butcher's Block by Dario, located on deck 9 of the new Sun Princess, has a specialty impromptu experience, with large, family-style dishes. This specialty dining experience will grill up beef and steak, including Cecchini's signature cuts. In addition, the cruise line's signature steakhouse, Crown Grill, will offer a refined menu designed by Cecchini. The menu includes the "Bistecca Alla Fiorentina," a distinctive Florentine Steak prepared with the bone, sourced directly from the Antica Macelleria Cecchini butcher shop in Panzano.

In addition to The Butcher's Block by Dario and Crown Grill elevating the culinary offerings on Sun Princess, previously announced specialty restaurants include Kai Sushi, a modern sushi bar; Sabatini's Italian Trattoria, serving up fresh-made Italian pastas and unique courses; Umai Teppanyaki, another Sun Princess exclusive offering a fusion of teppan cuisine and showmanship; and The Catch by Rudi, from renowned chef Rudi Sodamin.

Throughout Sun Princess, guests will be treated to 29 new and signature dining and lounge options. Also new for Sun Princess is Horizons, the three-story, main dining room elevating the traditional main dining experience with wake views, natural light and art sculptures.

Currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, the 175,500-ton, 4,300-guest Sun Princess will also offer an array of new entertainment and activity offerings, as well as staterooms and suites across a broad spectrum of categories. With the most balconies and sun decks on any Princess ship, guests can take in the sunshine and waters of the Mediterranean and Caribbean from their stateroom. The Dome, an entertainment venue inspired by the terraces of Santorini, is an ideal place to relax, while the Arena! is the most technologically advanced Princess Theater design.

Inaugural 2024 Sun Princess cruises to the Mediterranean, Europe and Caribbean are on sale now. More ship information can be found at www.princess.com/sunprincess.

