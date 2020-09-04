Quark Expeditions Unveils Details for 2022 Arctic Season

Polar adventure specialist Quark Expeditions has released details for its Arctic 2022 season voyages. Highlights include the new polar ship, Ultramarine; innovative helicopter-supported adventure options; a new "Greenland Adventure" itinerary; the return of the popular "Under the Northern Lights" expedition; and a voyage dedicated to photography in Spitsbergen, Norway.

“We’ve intentionally designed the 17 voyages scheduled for our Arctic 2022 season to enable guests to immerse themselves in the splendid isolation of the remote Arctic where—far removed from the rigors and demands of everyday life—they can simply disconnect and embrace the serene, pristine polar region,” said Andrew White, president, Quark Expeditions, in a statement.

Guests traveling on Quark's new polar ship Ultramarine can head out for adventures via the vessel's two twin-engine helicopters and 20 quick-launching Zodiacs. On the "Greenland Adventure" itinerary, helicopter-supported adventures include heli-hiking, alpine kayaking on remote lakes and treks on the Greenland Ice Sheet.

White said Quark was particularly proud of its unique partnership with local organizations that will allow Quark guests to enjoy such experiences as overnight camping along Tasermiut Fjord in southern Greenland and foraging for their dinner with a local chef.

Other remote Arctic experiences that Quark Expeditions will offer in 2022 include viewing the Northern Lights on a journey to Iceland and Greenland; an array of seven- to 14-day voyages through Norway’s Svalbard archipelago; and the two-week photography-focused voyage to Spitsbergen.

Quark's guests sail on vessels that only carry up to 199 guests, and some will travel with as few as 128 passengers. Enhanced health and safety standards also will give guests peace of mind and comfort

The Arctic 2022 season line-up includes:

Norway (May, June, July)

Spitsbergen Highlights: Expedition in Brief (seven days)

(seven days) Introduction to Spitsbergen: Fjords, Glaciers and Wildlife of Svalbard (10 days)

(10 days) Spitsbergen Explorer: Wildlife Capital of the Arctic (12 days)

(12 days) Spitsbergen In Depth: Big Islands, Big Adventure (14 days)

(14 days) Spitsbergen Photography: In Search of Polar Bears (14 days)

Greenland (August and September)

Greenland Adventure: Explore by Sea, Land and Air ( nine days)

nine days) Under the Northern Lights: Exploring Iceland & East Greenland (14 days)

Essential Greenland: Southern Coasts and Disko Bay (15 days)

Canada (September)

Arctic Express Canada: The Heart of the Northwest Passage (nine days)

(nine days) Canada’s Remote Arctic: Northwest Passage to Ellesmere Island (12 days)

(12 days) Northwest Passage: In the Footsteps of Franklin ( 17 days)

17 days) Northwest Passage: Epic High Arctic (17 days)

(17 days) Best of the Western Arctic: Canada and Greenland (20 days)

Russia

Jewels of the Russian Arctic: Franz Josef Land and Novaya Zemlya (16 days)

(16 days) High Arctic Odyssey: Remote Russian Archipelagos (22 days)

Multi-Destination

Arctic Saga: Exploring Spitsbergen via the Faroes and Jan Mayen (14 days)

(14 days) Three Arctic Islands: Iceland, Greenland, Spitsbergen (15 days)

Quark Expeditions is currently offering guests an enhanced "Book With Confidence" policy that includes risk-free cancellation, flexible rebooking and more. Visit www.quarkexpeditions.com.

Related Stories

Quark Expeditions Opens Bookings for New Ultramarine

Reservations Open August 26 for Crystal Esprit's 2023-24 Cruises

Atlas Ocean Voyages Appoints Seven New Sales Team Members

Interest in International Cruise Travel in 2021 Increasing