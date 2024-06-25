Riverside Chooses Regal Wings as Airline Booking Partner

Regal Wings, a luxury airfare booking provider, has announced its selection as the preferred airline booking partner for Riverside Luxury Cruises.

By partnering with Regal Wings, Riverside Luxury Cruises is offering travel advisors convenient access to premium airfare options for their clients, while further enhancing the air travel experience for guests with Regal Wings’ white glove concierge service.

“At Regal Wings, we are thrilled to be chosen as the preferred airline booking partner for Riverside Luxury Cruises,” said Amanda Harkins, director of marketing at Regal Wings. “This partnership represents our shared commitment to excellence in travel, where every aspect of the journey is meticulously crafted to exceed our clients’ expectations. Together, we look forward to creating unforgettable travel memories for our mutual customers.”

With Regal Wings’ network of airline partnerships and combined 150 years of experience, travel advisors can expect a seamless booking experience and access to 24/7 concierge service for their clients when they embark on a luxury European river cruise. This collaboration ensures that guests enjoy stress-free travel experiences to and from a Riverside Luxury Cruises voyage, allowing them to focus on their trip.

“Riverside Luxury Cruises’ partnership with Regal Wings delivers greater convenience for our valued travel advisors,” said Jennifer Halboth, CEO of Riverside Luxury Cruises. “We are always exploring opportunities to further enhance our product and bring value to our guests and travel advisor partners. With Regal Wings, guests can be assured of personalized and attentive service throughout their luxurious and immersive Riverside experience.”

For more information, visit www.regalwings.com and www.riverside-cruises.com.

