Riviera River Cruises Plans Travel Advisor Webinar on September 23

Looking ahead to the 2021 European river cruise season, Riviera River Cruises will host a webinar for professional travel advisors at 1 p.m. on September 23. Titled "Had Enough of 2020?," the program will offer insight into the line's newest itinerary, upgraded onboard amenities, expanded dining options, promotions and more.

Advisors who participate through the end of the webinar will be entered into a drawing for a discounted FAM cruise next year. Riviera offers 20 itineraries on 10 rivers and waterways, including dedicated departures for solo travelers with no single supplement.

“We have a lot in store for 2021 and we’re excited to share it with travel advisors during this webinar,” said Marilyn Conroy, Riviera River Cruises’ executive vice president sales and marketing North America, in a press release. She encouraged advisors to join the line and "learn about our newest itinerary, upgrades to onboard amenities, additional dining options and more."

During the web program, Conroy and Bruce Metzendorf, Riviera River Cruises’ sales director North America, will discuss ways advisors can increase their business as well as Riviera’s 2021 plans. Topics that will be covered include:

New itinerary : The new " Amsterdam, Cologne and the Best of Holland & Flanders " river cruise itinerary starts in the Netherlands ' capital city and then visits maritime-focused Rotterdam and historic Antwerp before arriving in Cologne , Germany .

: The new " " river cruise itinerary starts in the ' capital city and then visits maritime-focused and historic before arriving in , . Upgraded onboard amenities: Riviera Plus will provide guests in all deluxe and superior suites and all upper-deck cabins with many new benefits.

will provide guests in all deluxe and superior suites and all upper-deck cabins with many new benefits. Expanded dining options: Across Riviera’s fleet, chefs in the main restaurants will prepare “Local Flavors” dishes every evening. Sommeliers will showcase wines made from popular and lesser-known grape varieties, and the line's aft restaurants will be updated.

A drawing for a $499 per person FAM cruise next year will be held for advisors who participate through the end of the webinar. Winners will be notified by email.

Professional travel advisors can register at register.gotowebinar. com. For general information about Riviera, visit www. rivierarivercruises.com.

