Royal Caribbean Extends Singapore Season Through October 2021

Royal Caribbean International has announced that Quantum of the Seas will continue sailing from Singapore through October 2021. Having resumed sailing in December 2020, Quantum’s 11-month Singapore season will mark the longest yet for the cruise ship. The cruise line introduced “Ocean Getaways” from Singapore last year with the local government’s “CruiseSafe Certification,” which confirms the sailings meet the comprehensive health and safety requirements developed with the Singapore government. Following a successful run and high marks from guests, Royal Caribbean first extended the season for three months, through June 2021—and is doing it again for an additional four months, thanks to the partnership with the Singapore government.

Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International, noted in a press announcement that the line has had more than 50,000 guests sail with them in Singapore and has had zero positive COVID-19 cases to date.

Singapore residents can continue to enjoy two-, three- and four-night “Ocean Getaways” and take advantage of the ship’s activities, entertainment and dining. These new sailings will be available to Singapore residents and open to book on April 13, 2021.

Quantum will continue to operate with the same set of health and safety measures in place, such as COVID-19 testing, reduced sailing capacity, physical distancing measures, enhanced cleaning and sanitizing processes and contact tracing.

In addition to the Singapore sailing, Royal Caribbean has announced plans Odyssey of the Seas to cruise from Haifa, Israel, Jewel of the Seas to sail from Cyprus, Anthem of the Seas to sail from the U.K., along with cruises from the Bahamas with Adventure of the Seas and Bermuda with Vision of the Seas.

