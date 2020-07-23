Scenic Eclipse, Polar Expedition "Discovery Yacht," Joins IAATO

Scenic Eclipse, a Polar Code 6 expedition "Discovery Yacht" that just completed its first season sailing in Antarctica, has been welcomed as an official member of the International Association of Antarctica Tour Operators (IAATO).

Scenic Eclipse joins 49 other Antarctica operators as members working to protect the future of the region. “As a member of IAATO, Scenic Eclipse’s advisor partners and guests can be assured that our operations not only meet but exceed industry standards," says Ann Chamberlin, vice president, sales, Scenic Group USA.

She continued: "IAATO’s mission for nearly 30 years has been to advocate, promote and practice safe and environmentally responsible tourism to the Antarctic and is well-aligned with the ethos and philosophy of the Scenic Group."

For the upcoming 2020-21 Antarctica season, Scenic Eclipse has two itineraries scheduled to operate: The 11-day "Antarctica in Depth" and the 20-day "Antarctica, South Georgia & Falkland Islands" itinerary. IAATO is currently working closely with members to determine the commencement date for the season.

Built for Eco-Protection

Scenic Eclipse was purpose-built with technology and equipment designed to protect the environment and the pristine destinations to which the vessel travels. A GPS dynamic positioning system allows for anchor-less docking, while an advanced wastewater treatment system and highly efficient engines help to reduce emissions, noise and vibrations for minimal disturbance to marine life.

Onboard lectures educate a maximum of 200 guests on environmental concerns, local wildlife, geology and a host of other topics—all led by experts in various fields. The vessel also has a six-guest submarine, Scenic Neptune, allowing guests to explore up to 1,000 feet below the sea.

Two six-passenger luxury helicopters also are carried onboard and used for exploring otherwise inaccessible inland regions of the "White Continent." When not sailing in polar waters, Scenic Eclipse can carry up to 228 guests.

For more information, visit www.scenicusa.com.

