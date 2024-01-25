Sun Princess Delayed; Inaugural Voyage Canceled

Princess Cruises and Fincantieri have mutually agreed to delay the delivery of Sun Princess, the largest vessel ever constructed in Italy and the first ship built from a “revolutionary new platform” designed exclusively for the Princess brand. The postponement has led to the cancelation of the ship's inaugural 10-day voyage, originally set to depart from Barcelona on February 8, 2024.

“We understand that this news is disappointing, and we share in that disappointment. We recognize the anticipation that surrounded this sailing, and we sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this cancelation causes,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises.

Guests who were booked on the inaugural voyage will receive a full refund of the cruise fare along with any additional onboard services that were pre-purchased, as well as a 50 percent future cruise credit (FCC) that can be used on a future Princess voyage. Guests also will receive up to $200 per person for change fees related to air travel plans. This FCC must be booked by November 30, 2024, and sailed by December 31, 2025.

Good to know: Princess is also protecting travel advisor commissions.

Sun Princess will become the brand’s largest ship ever and will accommodate over 4,000 guests. Its design embraces Mediterranean heritage via the “next-level” Piazza and The Dome, a cutting-edge entertainment space inspired by the terraces of Santorini. The ship, when it debuts, will sail an inaugural season of Mediterranean cruises followed by Western and Eastern Caribbean voyages out of Port Everglades, FL, in the fall of 2024.

