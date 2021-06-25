Two Guests Aboard Adventure of the Seas Test Positive for COVID

Two guests aboard Royal Caribbean International’s Adventure of the Seas tested positive for COVID-19 after routine testing that is required before returning home. The ship was sailing a seven-night getaway from Nassau, Bahamas, which included two days at the line’s private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

A spokesperson for Royal Caribbean told Travel Agent that both guests who tested positive are under the age of 16 and are unvaccinated; they were immediately quarantined. One guest is asymptomatic, while the other guest is experiencing mild symptoms. We’re told that those in their immediate travel party are vaccinated and have tested negative. In addition, close contacts were quickly identified and tested. All are vaccinated and tested negative.

The guests and their travel party disembarked Thursday in Freeport, Bahamas and are reportedly on their way home to Florida.

Ninety-two percent of the guests on Adventure of the Seas are fully vaccinated and the remaining 8 percent are under 16 years old, according to the spokesperson. One hundred percent of the crew is fully vaccinated.

In all, there were approximately 1,000 guests on board (with a total passenger capacity of approximately 3,800). Adventure of the Seas’ July 26 sailing will leave as planned.

Royal Caribbean’s vaccine policy is as follows: For cruises departing from the Bahamas, all guests 16 years of age and older must be fully vaccinated, and from August 1, all guests 12 years of age and older must be fully vaccinated. Younger travelers not yet eligible for the vaccine will be able to sail with a negative test result and must follow certain protocols.

