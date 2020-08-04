U by Uniworld Announces Teen- and Food-Themed Sailings for 2021

Next year, U by Uniworld will welcome guests with completely new experiences. U is “reimaging the river cruising industry” with four itineraries throughout European hot spot cities and idyllic river towns, as well as a roster of new inclusions from offshore excursions to airport transfers, and themed cruises.

"GenZ On U"

In 2021, “GenZ on U” will be introduced, the new family program exclusively for teens and their parents. The six select sailings, U by Uniworld says, will be the perfect way to celebrate milestones, graduations and birthdays, or to simply connect as a family with experiences that both generations can enjoy. Teens will get the chance to travel and see new places while having a designated onboard teen lounge to hang with others their own age. Other offerings will include karaoke contests, foosball tournaments, camping on the rooftop, trivia nights, projector movie nights on the rooftop, onboard pretzel demonstrations and more. Featured offshore excursions include a culture and food tour by bike through Antwerp’s neighborhoods, kayaking through the canals of Ghent, yoga in the Wachau Valley vineyards, and a Viennese cooking class.

"If U Love Food"

After debuting the successful “U in Drag” and “Tattoo on U” sailings, the next obvious choice, say U by Uniworld, was food. U’s first foodie-themed cruise will set sail July 24, 2021 in collaboration with food influencer Salvatore DiBenedetto, known as "The GrubFather" (@thegrubfather). On this “Rolling on the Rhine” cruise, guests will experience a specially curated menu, excursions and onboard activities that were created by Sal and the U team. Unique to this itinerary is a cooking demonstration with a local chef, a food and travel photography and business workshop led by Sal, sunset champagne sailing with a local DJ and sax player, offshore excursions co-hosted by The Grubfather to showcase his favorite spots in the cities and more.

Even More Inclusions

In 2021, U will offer new inclusions: Beer and wine included at lunch and dinner and roundtrip airport transfers. Every U sailing also includes three daily locally sourced meals, two dedicated U Hosts who know the destinations best, local DJ performances on the rooftop lounge, daily offshore excursions, ship-wide Wi-Fi and all gratuities. Guests can choose from a lineup of daily activities and events like rooftop sunrise yoga, mixology classes, paint and wine and more. U will also debut brand-new included active and cultural excursions, like biking to Domburg Beach along the Netherlands coastline; jogging through the thousands of running paths in Rotterdam while taking in the sights; a pub crawl through Krems in Vienna; and visiting the famous ruin bars in the scenic city of Budapest. Additional new excursions for an extra fee include a day trip to Croatia from Hungary for a traditional Croatian lunch with a local family and paddle boarding or canoeing through the Ilz River to explore Passau.

In 2021, U’s four new and updated itineraries on The A and The B include “Amsterdam & Brussels Bound,” “Vienna Vibe,” “Eastern Europe Escape” and the revised “Rolling on the Rhine.” These seven-night itineraries take travelers to such destinations as Belgrade, Amsterdam, Vienna, Brussels and Cologne.

