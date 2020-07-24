Windstar Cancels Four Sailings in Tahiti, Citing CDC Order

As a result of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) extension of the “No Sail” Order through September 30, Windstar Cruises said its 148-passenger Wind Spirit will now resume Tahiti voyages, starting on October 15, 2020.

That means that four additional Tahiti cruises for Wind Spirit have been cancelled. Wind Spirit is still expected to be the first Windstar yacht to resume sailing after suspending operations further due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Other yachts will re-enter service later in 2020 and 2021.

The small-ship line said guests on the four cancelled Tahiti cruises will receive a Future Cruise Credit valued at 125 percent of all money paid on the booking to Windstar Cruises. Guests who prefer a refund can request their FCC be converted to a refund equal to the amount paid on the Windstar booking once they receive their FCC. Guests will have 24 months to book and embark on any available Windstar cruise using their Future Cruise Credit. Windstar’s reservations team is reviewing affected bookings and will send a letter outlining details to guests with cancelled cruises.

The line said its reservations team appreciates the patience and understanding of guests and travel advisors as they work through this process.

Other Ship "Start" Dates Unchanged

In a media note, Windstar said all other start dates listed in the previous update posted at its website are still accurate. That update includes a brief note about the Tahiti sailings.

Return dates for other Windstar vessels are as follows:

The 342-passenger Wind Surf will return to service on November 29, 2020 in the Caribbean , operating scheduled winter season itineraries before heading to the Mediterranean in April 2021.

will return to service on November 29, 2020 in the , operating scheduled winter season itineraries before heading to the in April 2021. The 148-guest Wind Star will return on January 16, 2021 with Costa Rica and Panama Canal sailings and then head to the Mediterranean in April 2021.

Windstar’s Star-class yachts are undergoing major renovations to add more suites, new restaurants, an expanded pool deck and other amenities. Due to the pandemic, the Italian shipyard closed for several weeks and is now on a reduced workforce schedule to provide a safe working environment for their employees.

As a result, Windstar previously said that completion of the Star-class ships will be delayed.

The 312-passenger Star Breeze is expected to begin sailing October 27, 2020 in the Mediterranean before moving to the Caribbean in December 2020 to pick up sailings from Star Legend and Star Pride . Then Star Breeze will offer a few new Caribbean itineraries until June 2021 when it heads to Alaska.

is expected to begin sailing October 27, 2020 in the before moving to the Caribbean in December 2020 to pick up sailings from and . Then Star Breeze will offer a few new Caribbean itineraries until June 2021 when it heads to The 312-passenger Star Legend will begin sailing March 1, 2021 in the Mediterranean and will pick up some sailings previously scheduled for Star Pride.

will begin sailing March 1, 2021 in the Mediterranean and will pick up some sailings previously scheduled for Star Pride. The 312-passenger Star Pride will begin sailing July 5, 2021 in Northern Europe.

For more information, visit www.windstarcruises.com

Related Stories

Windstar Outlines New Protocols, Partners With Anschutz Medical

Celestyal Inks New AHEPA Alliance as Exclusive Cruise Partner

CLIA's Adam Goldstein Gives Cruise Industry Overview & Insights

Ponant Takes Delivery of Le Jacques Cartier