Windstar Unveils First of Three Transformed Star Plus-Class Yachts

Windstar Cruises has unveiled the “renaissance” of Star Breeze, an all-suite yacht that was cut in half and lengthened with the addition of 50 new suites, two restaurants, an updated spa/fitness center, enlarged pool and deck, new bathrooms in all suites and new efficient engines. Capacity increased from 212 guests to 312—although the ship won’t be welcoming passengers until 2021.

While Windstar has temporarily suspended operations, renovation work on its three Star Plus Class ships moved forward, with Star Breeze as the first to emerge from a $250 million Star Plus Initiative that also includes sister ships Star Pride and Star Legend, which will join the fleet later in 2021.

Here’s what’s new on board:

New Dining

Cuadro 44 by Anthony Sasso

One of the highlights of the transformation is the addition of two new restaurants: An outdoor barbecue concept by Steven Raichlen and a Spanish tapas restaurant from Anthony Sasso, one of the youngest chefs to be recognized by the Michelin Guide.

Star Grill by Steven Raichlen will serve drinks like Strawberry Pimm’s Cups and Raspberry/Melon Slushies, while the smoker will crank out Tea Smoke Duck and Coffee-Crusted Prime Brisket with Chipotle Molasses Barbecue Sauce. There will also be grilled selections, such as Shrimp on Sugarcane with Mount Gay Rum Sauce. Vegetarian choices include Planked Camembert with Pepper Jelly, Pecans and Grilled Bread, Mexican Grilled Corn, Falafel Burgers, and Grilled Eggplant Salad.

On Deck 6 at Cuadro 44 by Anthony Sasso, guests can expect Spanish staples with a modern twist. Menu items range from Galicia’s Pulpo Gallego to Valencia’s Fideos Mar y Montaña, with desserts including Churros y Chocolate. A chef's counter overlooking an open kitchen lets diners observe the cooking process and a Spanish-centric wine and cocktail list completes the experience.

At Veranda restaurant, where guests are served breakfast and lunch daily, there’s a new coffee station, as well as more outdoor and ocean-view seating. Veranda transforms at night into another concept called Candles, a reservation-only steakhouse. Dinner is served outdoors (unless weather prohibits). Candles will debut a new menu on Star Breeze; highlights include a 40-ounce Beef Bone-In Ribeye Tomahawk Steak and a 30-ounce Bone-In Porterhouse Steak. Both are Linz Heritage Certified Black Angus, carved tableside, and require a small upcharge. (Note that dining across Windstar’s fleet is included in the cruise fare, with no additional upcharges beyond these individual items.)

Enlarged Spa and Fitness Center

The thermal suite on Star Breeze

Star Breeze now has a completely updated and enlarged spa and fitness center. The workout equipment is made by Technogym and the spa menu has regional spa treatments and destination-themed therapies. Massage therapists and beauticians will be using products from Elemis.

Also good to know: The yacht now has a large pool and hot tub on an elevated top deck, along with expanded outdoor deck areas for relaxing and sun-bathing.

New Suites

There are 50 new suites in new categories with open-plan configurations, as well as two brand-new, larger Owner’s Suites. These suites can combine to create up to a three-bedroom, two-balcony suite. Every suite on board will feature all-new bathrooms.

In the “less flashy” department, there are new efficient engines and diesel generators, plus a new elevator mid-ship, making access to all decks easy from anywhere on board. There’s a comfortable tender loading area located mid-ship and two new 90-passenger tenders that will ferry guests to port when yachts are at anchor. In addition, staff and crew areas and accommodations were expanded and upgraded.

COVID and Cruising

Recently, Windstar announced a new “Beyond Ordinary Care” program with key hospital-grade elements: HEPA filters and UV-C ultraviolet germicidal irradiation to filter and disinfect the air, plus electrostatic sprayers to sanitize all surfaces throughout the yacht. The company worked with the Anschutz Medical Center department of epidemiology to design a multi-layered approach that takes the best practices in science, technology and behavior together, and believes this program will give travelers confidence to book when paired with a Travel Assurance Booking Policy that gives flexibility to make plans and update them without fees if things change.

